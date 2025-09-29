Delnora Takes Home Two Awards at Nashville's Inaugural Infinity Music and Film Awards

This recognition really encourages me to continue introducing more positive music into a world that needs it now more than ever.” — Delnora on receiving two awards at Infinity Music and Film Awards

NASHVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran singer songwriter Delnora has been honored with two prestigious awards at the first Infinity Music and Film Awards held in Nashville.Delnora received both the Female Inspirational Country Artist of the Year award and the Music Video of the Year award for her powerful #1 single "Man At The Well” during ceremonies held September 28th in Nashville aka Music City USA.The dual recognition marks another milestone in Delnora's ascending career, showcasing her songwriting skills, unique vocals and visual storytelling capabilities."Man At The Well", filmed on the set of the hit TV show “The Chosen” features stunning cinematography, a deeply personal performance from Delnora and footage from the show that come together to bring the song's powerful narrative to life.“I’m thankful that my music has received this wonderful recognition.” said Delnora. “It really encourages me to continue introducing more positive music into a world that needs it now more than ever."About DelnoraDelnora is an award-winning singer-songwriter whose authentic sound and inspirational messaging have captured audiences across America. Known for her powerful vocals and compelling storytelling, she creates music that bridges traditional country roots with contemporary themes of faith, resilience, and hope. The West Virginia native’s many performances and media appearances showcase Delnora’s dedication to uplifting and inspiring her growing fanbase. For more information about Delnora and her music, visit her online at https://www.delnora.com/ About the Infinity Music and Film AwardsNashville’s Infinity Music and Film Awards celebrate excellence in music and film production, honoring achievements across multiple genres and categories.For media requests, please contact

Official music video - 'Man At The Well'

