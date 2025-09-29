Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Spartanburg

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Spartanburg.The location, owned and operated by Brock and Don Scott, officially began serving the community on March 10, 2025. Brock and Don bring a powerful combination of experience and passion to Senior Helpers. Don offers more than 30 years of leadership as a National Sales Director, while Brock adds a diverse background in marketing, media, and healthcare, including founding a Medicare insurance agency. Together, they combine proven leadership with entrepreneurial vision to deliver trusted, compassionate care for seniors and their families. Through Senior Helpers Upstate, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“I use that experience to lead with the same creativity, strategy, and heart—helping seniors and their families navigate care with compassion and confidence.” – Brock ScottSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Don Scott is a devoted grandfather who values family, perseverance, and community, bringing those same qualities to his work in senior care. His son, Brock is a devoted father whose faith and family guide his mission. His perspective was deeply shaped by the loss of his baby boy Bryce, an experience that strengthened his commitment to serving others with compassion and purpose. Together, they are committed to building a business rooted in compassion, dignity, and respect—ensuring seniors and their families receive the kind of care they would want for their own loved ones.“When we lost our son Bryce to a rare disease, our grief turned into purpose. Our faith led us to help families in their most vulnerable moments, offering seniors the dignity and independence they deserve.” – Brock ScottSenior Helpers Upstate offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Brock and Don are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Their passion for helping senior age with dignity makes them the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Spartanburg residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers Upstate is located at 1000 N Pine St Unit 34, Spartanburg, SC 29303.To contact the office, call (864) 825-6687 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/sc/spartanburg/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

