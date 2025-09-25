LoneStar Biogenetics Brings Advanced Hair Restoration to Midland, TX with GetHairMD Partnership

Jacqueline Joy Battjes

Patients gain access to AI-powered analysis, DNA-based protocols, and non-invasive treatments with 90%+ success rates

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoneStar Biogenetics, led by Doctor of Nursing Practice Jacqueline Joy Battjes, has partnered with GetHairMD to bring hair restoration solutions to Midland and the greater West Texas region. The collaboration expands local access to non-invasive treatments, DNA-based personalization, and AI-powered diagnostic tools with proven success rates exceeding 90 percent.The new offering is built around GetHairMD’s comprehensive combination therapy approach, which uses advanced regenerative medicine with innovative hair restoration protocols.“Hair loss affects more than appearance—it can deeply influence confidence, social connections, and overall well-being,” said Ms. Jacqueline Joy Battjes, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, co-founder of LoneStar Biogenetics. “Our mission has always been to move beyond quick fixes and instead deliver evidence-based regenerative and functional medicine solutions. With GetHairMD, we can now offer patients highly personalized hair restoration backed by hard data, advanced testing, and multimodal therapies.”LoneStar Biogenetics was founded on a personal mission to improve healthcare options after its founders experienced firsthand the shortcomings of traditional treatment models. Today, the practice integrates regenerative therapies, functional medicine, and aesthetic services in a patient-centered environment.Battjes has extensive medical experience, from surgical services to travel nursing, to advanced practice, and now leads her clinic with a philosophy rooted in listening to patients and solving root causes of dysfunction. Her background in advanced lab testing—including DNA, GI tract, and organic acids analysis—makes her uniquely equipped to implement GetHairMD’s DNA-based hair loss protocols and AI-driven HairMetrix diagnostic imaging.“Testing, not guessing, has always been our standard,” Battjes said. “That’s why this partnership is such a natural fit. By combining our expertise in regenerative medicine with GetHairMD’s sophisticated hair restoration platform, we can create truly individualized treatment plans that respect each patient’s biology and goals.”As part of the partnership, LoneStar Biogenetics becomes the exclusive provider of GetHairMD solutions in Midland, Texas, ensuring local patients receive access to protocols unavailable elsewhere in the region. Treatments are designed to be non-surgical, non-invasive, and require no downtime, offering an affordable program structure that makes advanced hair restoration more accessible to the broader community.The comprehensive suite available at LoneStar Biogenetics includes:• Clinical Hair Growth Laser Therapy to stimulate cellular repair and blood flow• AI-Powered HairMetrix™ Analysis for precise monitoring of hair density and follicular health• DNA-Based Genomic Testing to identify genetic predispositions and guide treatment protocols• DermaFuse Absorption Device - Utilizes the skin’s water based “channels” allowing the delivery of macromolecules and micromolecules through the skin.• NeoSystem – a comprehensive, at-home regimen designed to cleanse, strengthen, and support scalp health through a patented, premium bioavailable formula.With the new program, patients can expect results that halt further hair loss, improve existing hair quality, and stimulate regrowth in thinning areas. Success rates consistently exceed 90 percent when treatments are combined in multi-modality plans tailored to each individual.“Patients in Midland no longer need to travel hours to access leading-edge solutions,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. “Jacqueline Joy Battjes’ commitment to functional and regenerative medicine aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver effective, patient-focused care. Her expertise ensures that residents across West Texas now have access to the most comprehensive hair restoration options available anywhere.”About LoneStar BiogeneticsLocated in Midland, Texas, LoneStar Biogenetics is a regenerative and functional medicine practice offering advanced therapies in pain relief, longevity, aesthetics, and wellness. Services include PRP, Plexr plasma, PDO threads, hormone optimization, advanced diagnostics, and aesthetic injectables. The practice was founded to provide evidence-based solutions that address the root causes of dysfunction and enhance patient quality of life.For more information, visit www.lsbiogen.com About GetHairMD™GetHairMD is a national physician-directed network of experienced providers specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss. Its proprietary combination therapy approach uses AI-powered diagnostic technology, DNA-based personalization, and doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration outcomes, with success rates exceeding 90 percent. GetHairMD partners exclusively with leading physicians to bring advanced, effective, and leading edge non-invasive hair loss treatments to local communities.For more information, visit www.gethairmd.com

