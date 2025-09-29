KFSHRC Participate in ICHOM 2025 in Dublin

An image from ICHOM 2024 in Amsterdam, where global experts gathered to advance value-based healthcare. This year, KFSHRC is joining ICHOM 2025 in Dublin to continue shaping the international dialogue on patient outcomes

DUBLIN, IRELAND, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) will participate as a Silver Sponsor in ICHOM 2025, the International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement’s Global Health Outcomes Conference, taking place from September 29 to October 1 in Dublin.The conference is one of the most significant global gatherings dedicated to advancing value-based healthcare. It brings together policymakers, clinicians, researchers, and healthcare leaders from around the world to explore how outcome measurement can transform patient care. By aligning healthcare delivery with patient-centered results, ICHOM has become a platform for shaping strategies that improve quality, efficiency, and sustainability in health systems.KFSHRC’s participation reflects its commitment to advancing innovation, evidence-based practices, and global collaboration to improve patient outcomes. As a leading academic medical center in the Middle East, KFSHRC continues to contribute to international dialogues that define the future of healthcare and establish benchmarks for excellence.It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

