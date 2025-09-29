Spiro Harrison & Nelson Welcomes Veteran Affordable Housing Litigator Michael A. Jedziniak

Michael Jedziniak

Leading Mt. Laurel Litigation Specialist Brings Over Two Decades of Experience as Special Counsel to more than 60 NJ Municipalities

Michael’s depth of experience in affordable housing litigation is unmatched. He’s helped dozens of municipalities protect their interests while addressing an ever changing regulatory landscape.” — Brian M. Nelson

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiro Harrison & Nelson is proud to announce that Michael A. Jedziniak, Esq. has joined the firm, bringing with him more than two decades of experience representing New Jersey municipalities in complex affordable housing litigation.“Michael’s depth of experience in affordable housing litigation is unmatched,” said Brian M. Nelson of Spiro Harrison & Nelson. “He’s helped dozens of municipalities across New Jersey protect their interests while addressing an ever changing regulatory landscape.”Jedziniak built his career as one of the state’s leading attorneys in Mount Laurel litigation, having served as Special Counsel to more than 60 municipalities in proceedings before the former New Jersey Council on Affordable Housing (COAH) and before the State’s Trial, Appellate and Supreme Court. Much of Jedziniak’s experience was gained in the decades during which COAH’s regulations were repeatedly judicially invalidated through the Legislature’s recent substantial amendments to the Fair Housing Act. His practice focuses on helping clients navigate the legal, regulatory, and planning challenges of affordable housing obligations, redevelopment, and land use disputes.“I’m thrilled to join Spiro Harrison & Nelson, a firm known for its innovative approach to complex litigation,” said Jedziniak. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to continue serving New Jersey municipalities and other clients facing challenging affordable housing and land use issues.”Prior to joining Spiro Harrison & Nelson, Jedziniak held senior roles at several prominent New Jersey law firms, where he successfully represented towns in high-stakes negotiations and courtroom proceedings related to affordable housing, redevelopment and environmental permitting.Jedziniak began his legal career as a judicial clerk for the Honorable James M. Havey, P.J.A.D. (ret.), in the New Jersey Appellate Division. He earned his J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law and his B.A. in Industrial Relations from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was also a standout varsity baseball player.About Spiro Harrison & Nelson Law FirmSpiro Harrison & Nelson is a full-service boutique law firm that counsels clients on complex litigation matters, commercial disputes and transactions for Fortune 500 companies, middle market and emerging businesses, investment funds, individuals and government entities. The firm has four offices in three states with 30 attorneys and is ranked by Chambers USA for its commercial litigation practice.#####

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.