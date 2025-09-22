Spiro Harrison & Nelson Welcomes Fall 2025 Class of Associate Attorneys

Stephen A. Weiss Edward S. Bank Robert Casino

Spiro Harrison & Nelson is proud to announce the addition of three talented attorneys to its growing team.

Their arrival reflects our ongoing commitment to recruiting the best legal talent and to growing a firm culture that values excellence, collaboration and the best advocacy on behalf of our clients.” — Jason C. Spiro

MONTCLAIR, RED BANK, NYC, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiro Harrison & Nelson is proud to announce the addition of three talented attorneys to its growing team: Stephen A. Weiss, Edward S. Bank, and Robert Casino. Each brings exceptional experience and skill that will further strengthen the firm’s commitment to delivering extraordinary client service across its growing New Jersey and New York offices.“We are thrilled to welcome Stephen, Edward and Robert to our team,” said Jason C. Spiro. “Each of these attorneys brings a unique set of skills, impressive academic credentials, and real-world experience that will enhance our firm’s ability to deliver thoughtful, creative, and effective solutions for our clients. Their arrival reflects our ongoing commitment to recruiting the best legal talent and to growing a firm culture that values excellence, collaboration and the best advocacy on behalf of our clients.”Stephen A. Weiss, MontclairStephen A. Weiss joins the firm’s Montclair office as a litigation associate. Before entering private practice, he served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Patrick DeAlmeida of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division, where he worked on a wide range of civil, criminal, and administrative matters. Stephen earned his J.D. from Rutgers Law School, where he was elected Senior Articles Editor of the Rutgers University Law Review. While in law school, he interned for the Honorable Esther Salas of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, clerked at a civil litigation firm, and served as Rutgers’ Student Ambassador to the New York City Bar Association. Prior to law school, Stephen taught for two years with Teach for America and earned a master’s degree in teaching after having completed his undergraduate studies at Rutgers University. He is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and pending admission to New York.Edward S. Bank, Red BankEdward S. Bank joins the firm’s Red Bank office as an associate attorney. He previously clerked for the Honorable David A. Nitti in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Monmouth County, Civil Division, where he conducted extensive research and analysis across a broad range of civil matters. Edward earned his J.D. from Rutgers Law School, where he was a member of the Rutgers University Law Review, the Sports & Entertainment Law Society, and the Student Bar Association. He also served as a research assistant to Board of Governors Professor Michael A. Carrier, focusing on antitrust law. Edward graduated with honors from Stockton University with a B.A. in Economics and a minor in Historical Studies. He is admitted to practice law in New Jersey.Robert Casino, New York CityRobert Casino joins Spiro Harrison & Nelson’s New York City office as an associate attorney, bringing strong experience in antitrust, intellectual property, and criminal law. During law school, he worked at both private firms and government agencies where he supported the licensing and enforcement of standard essential patents and researched foreign antitrust regimes, and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, where he worked on complex criminal matters. Robert earned his J.D. from The George Washington University Law School, where he was a George Washington Scholar and member of The George Washington Law Review. He graduated magna cum laude from Stony Brook University with a B.A. in History and is admitted to practice law in New York.About Spiro Harrison & Nelson Law FirmSpiro Harrison & Nelson is a full-service boutique law firm that counsels clients on complex litigation matters, commercial disputes and transactions for Fortune 500 companies, middle market and emerging businesses, investment funds, individuals and government entities. The firm has four offices in three states with 29 attorneys and is ranked by Chambers USA for its commercial litigation practice.#####

