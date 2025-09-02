Submit Release
Garden State Arts Foundation Announces 2025 Free Fall Concert Series

Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits

Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits

Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone will Kick Off Fall Season with Special Concert on September 9th

It's a dream come true to play in Holmdel, New Jersey, at the beautiful PNC Arts Center on September 9th. Something tells me we'll all be into something good!"
— Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits
HOLMDEL, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Garden State Arts Foundation will launch its 2025 Free Fall Concert Series on Tuesday, September 9th, at 1:30 PM at the PNC Bank Arts Center with a special concert event featuring Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, along with the legendary harmonies of The Association.

“It’s a dream come true to play in Holmdel, New Jersey, at the beautiful PNC Arts Center on September 9th,” said Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits. “We’re thrilled to kick of the Garden State Arts Foundation’s Free Fall Concert series with The Association. Something tells me we’ll all be into something good!”

Each Fall and Spring concert season, the Garden State Arts Foundation provides free, high-quality entertainment to residents in the Tri-State area, showcasing beloved performers and ensuring the arts are accessible to all. Every year, more than 100,000 concert-goers attend the popular series of shows, free of charge, at the state-of-the-art PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Key strategic partners for the series include Live Nation and PNC Bank, with presenting sponsors UMC, Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, RWJBH Corporate Services Inc., and The Wilf Family Foundations.

To reserve tickets, or for additional dates and shows, visit https://gsafoundation.org.

ABOUT HERMAN’S HERMITS STARRING PETER NOONE
Peter Noone is a multi-talented English entertainer – singer, song writer, guitarist, pianist and actor, who has been delighting audiences nearly all his life. At the age of 15, Peter achieved international fame as Herman, lead singer for the legendary 60’s pop band, Herman’s Hermits.

His classic hits include “I’m Into Something Good”, “Mrs. Brown You Have A Lovely Daughter”, “I’m Henry VIII I Am", "No Milk Today," and many more.

ABOUT THE ASSOCIATION
The Association is a legendary American sunshine-pop and folk-rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1965. Renowned for their rich, six part vocal harmonies, they rose to fame during the 1960s with a string of chart-topping hits including “Along Comes Mary,” “Cherish,” “Windy,” and “Never My Love”.

ABOUT THE GARDEN STATE ARTS FOUNDATION
Founded in 1984, the Garden State Arts Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the cultural landscape of Holmdel, New Jersey, and its surrounding areas. The Foundation’s mission involves hosting free programs at the renowned PNC Bank Arts Center, striving to curate a diverse array of classical, cultural, and popular performances.

Jeanette Hoffman
Marathon Public Affairs
+1 908-418-0859
email us here

