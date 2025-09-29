webFEAT Complete Upgrades Hosting Infrastructure with DartPoints State-of-the-Art Data Center

webFEAT Complete upgrades hosting infrastructure with a move to a state-of-the-art data center, ensuring clients greater reliability, security, and scalability.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- webFEAT Complete , a Cincinnati-based leader in web design, hosting, and digital marketing, has successfully migrated all company servers to DartPoints’ state-of-the-art data center. This proactive move reflects webFEAT’s ongoing commitment to delivering industry-leading reliability, security, and scalability for its clients.By partnering with DartPoints, a nationally recognized data center provider, webFEAT Complete strengthens its hosting infrastructure and ensures clients’ websites and data are safeguarded by some of the most advanced systems available today.“This transition takes us from great to greater,” said Michelle Selnick , Founder & CEO of webFEAT Complete. “For 26 years, our mission has been to provide the best possible digital solutions. Partnering with DartPoints ensures that our clients’ websites remain secure, fast, and future-ready—backed by best-in-class infrastructure.”Key Benefits of the Upgrade:- Redundant Power & Connectivity: Protects against outages and downtime.- Enhanced Security Protocols: Safeguards client data with advanced monitoring.- Scalable Infrastructure: Supports growing client needs and advanced digital solutions.Founded in 1999, webFEAT Complete has built a reputation as one of the Midwest’s most trusted digital agencies. By combining award-winning digital marketing expertise with secure, scalable hosting powered by DartPoints, the company provides businesses with a reliable foundation for online success.About webFEAT CompleteFor over 26 years, webFEAT Complete has been helping businesses succeed online. As a Google Partner and award-winning digital agency, the company provides innovative website design, secure hosting, SEO, AEO (Answer Engine Optimization), and comprehensive digital marketing solutions.Learn more at webfeatcomplete.com

