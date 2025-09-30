Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project Awardees Graduate from International Space University Space Studies Program

Ilan Ramon Scholars - South Korea Ilan Ramon Scholars - Delegation - South Korea Institute of Space Commerce Logo

These extraordinarily talented students represent the bright future for the Israeli space program together with global space cooperation, commercialization, and exploration.” — Daniel Rockberger, co-founder of the Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project proudly announces its scholars' graduation from the International Space University (ISU) 2025 Space Studies Program (SSP25). The program was held at the Hanyang University, in Seoul, KoreaScholar ProfilesThe following talented individuals were among this year's Ilan Ramon Scholarship recipients:Matan Aharon - Matan is a highly motivated, hardworking, and quick learning security R&D specialist, specializing in reverse engineering of embedded systems, with over 10 years of hands-on experience. Years of experience of teaching others in various subjects, including computer science.Ohad Shapira - Ohad, is a space engineering researcher with a background in algorithm and system engineering. Seeking to continue leveraging STEM for social impact by developing underdeveloped communities, making education accessible for youth, and advancing Israel’s space industry.Yali Shani - Yali, holds an LL.B. from Tel Aviv University, where he developed a strong interest in Public International Law and legal theory. Throughout his studies, he explored various courses related to both fields. During his degree, he attended a course in Space Law, which introduced him to an exciting new domain and sparked his interest in the space sector. He is passionate about space, law, ethics, and future studies, and particularly drawn to the intersection between them, and is now seeking to pursue a career that brings together these diverse yet deeply connected fields.Nitzan Rosen - Nizan is a Physics & CS Graduate, and is passionate about Space, Tech & Social Impact.Ofri Gerber - Ofri is a Master’s student at the Earth and Planetary Image Facility (EPIF), a multi-disciplinary laboratory at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. Research focuses on uranium monitoring using hyperspectral remote sensing. Holds a B.Sc. in Earth and Environmental Sciences. Serving as Operations Manager at the Ben-Gurion University Space Community since 2022.Roy Orbach - Roy is an Aerospace Engineer specializing in Guidance, Navigation, and Control with hands-on experience in satellite development and data analysis. Combining extensive teamwork in international space initiatives and educational programs with proven expertise in engineering and project management, driven by a deep passion for space exploration. Experienced public speaker with strong interpersonal skills and a proven track record of organizing high-profile space-related events.Program ImpactThe Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project, part of the Institute of Space Commerce , has awarded nearly 100 scholarships in the past decade. These scholarships enable talented Israeli post-graduate students to participate in the ISU Space Studies Program, which fosters their integration into the global space community and ecosystem. Daniel Rockberger, co-founder of the Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project, remarked, "These extraordinarily talented students represent the bright future for the Israeli space program together with global space cooperation, commercialization, and exploration." Michael Potter, the Scholarship’s co-founder added: “Supporting the Scholars has been a privilege: each of them brings a unique perspective and passion that not only honors Ilan Ramon's legacy but also propels us towards a more interconnected and innovative future in space exploration.The Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project is delighted that Eitan Stiva, has recently been appointed as the new Chancellor of the International Space University (ISU)! Ethan was a crew member on the Ax-1 mission - the first private mission to the International Space Station. Through it he took with him to the space of science, education, art and innovation from Israel. For 17 days when he stayed at the space station, the space served as a space of curiosity, inspiration, and creation for students in Israel. We are proud to accompany Ethan, and excited to see him continue to lead, dream, and realize - both from Earth and beyond.Additional support for these outstanding Scholars also came from the Weizmann Institute of Science, Astroscale Israel, and a scholarship for Space Masters Students in honor of Abi Har Even, the former head of the Israel Space Agency.Earlier this year on March 6th 2025, the Lunar Museum of Art ’s (“LUMA”), working together with the Ilan Ramon Scholarship project, carried digital photos and artwork of Ilan Ramon, on this mission launched by a SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The art is stored on Lonestar’s “Freedom” data center which was delivered to the surface of the Moon on Intuitive Machines’ (IM-2) second Moon lander, Athena, thus launching a new chapter in the history of art on an interplanetary scale.About the Institute of Space CommerceThe Institute of Space Commerce is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to studying the economics and policy of commercial space activities. Through fellowships, scholarships, and research initiatives, the Institute aims to:- Accelerate the growth of a commercially viable space economy- Ensure a safe and sustainable space environment- Advocate for the advancement of the space sector to benefit humankind and the natural worldAs an independent affiliate of the International Space University and the Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project, the Institute plays a crucial role in shaping the future of space commerce. https://change.space About the International Space UniversityFounded in 1987, the International Space University (ISU) has graduated more than 6,000 students from more than 110 countries. ISU's network of alumni, faculty, and lecturers facilitates individual career growth, professional activities, and international space cooperation.The 37th annual Space Studies Program (SSP) session was held in Seoul, S.Korea at the Hanyang University. 124 international students from 39 countries. For more information about the Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project, visit www.ilanramonscholarship.com or follow us on Facebook.To learn more about the Institute of Space Commerce and its initiatives, visit www.change.space.For details about the International Space University and its programs, visit www.isunet.edu The Lunar Museum of ArtThe Lunar Museum of Art ("LUMA") is the first universal embassy for humanity’s creative envoys, curating digital art that has actually been sent to the Moon. The museum’s remarkable lunar collection can be visited online and is a home for artists, their ideas and a hub for artistic exploration, learning, and collaboration within our emerging spacefaring civilization. LUMA is the first lunar museum utilizing advanced lunar data storage and transmission technologies with a mission to amplify the connection between art, technology and space. https://www.lumaa.org/

