Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholar Graduates from the International Space University at the Hanyang University Seoul, S.Korea

Being part of SSP was unlike anything I have experienced before! This mindset is something I will carry forward and apply to every project I work on in the future.” — Simran Mardhani, Dr. Kalpan Chawla Scholar

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship is pleased to announce the graduation of its scholarship recipient from the International Space University (ISU) Space Studies Program (SSP25) held in Seoul, S.Korea at the Hanyang University.Dr. Kalpan Chawla Scholar, Simran Mardhani is a Systems Engineer at Archangel Lightworks, where she contributes to the development of next-generation laser communication systems for space applications. With a Master's degree in Satellite Communications Engineering from the University of Surrey (UK) and a Bachelor's in Electronics and Telecommunication from Pune University (India), Simran brings a solid foundation in space systems, RF engineering, and optical technologies. Beyond her engineering career, Simran volunteers as an active researcher for the Small Satellite Project Group (SSPG) and the Diversity and Gender Equality Project Group (DGE PG) of the Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC). Her career reflects a balance of technical expertise, global collaboration, and a deep commitment to making space more inclusive and accessible. This marks nearly the 25th Kalpana Chawla scholars to ISU since the inception of the scholarship in 2017.According to scholar Simran Mardhani: “Being part of SSP was unlike anything I have experienced before! With over 120 participants from around 40 countries, the program created an environment where the 3I (International, Intercultural, and Interdisciplinary) philosophy of ISU was deeply ingrained in every aspect of the program. This mindset is something I will carry forward and apply to every project I work on in the future. Coming from an engineering background, I greatly expanded my understanding through lectures, workshops, and team projects that introduced me to other areas of space such as science, business, law and humanities, and I learned just as much from the diverse perspectives of my fellow participants. A highlight of the program was visiting leading space institutes in South Korea, including KARI (Korea Aerospace Research Institute), KASI (Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute), and the VLBI ( Very Long Baseline Interferometry) telescope at Yonsei University, to learn about the nation’s space ambitions. I am sincerely grateful to the Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship initiative and ISU for this invaluable opportunity!”Co-Founder of the Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship project, Michael Potter pointed out that “the power of the scholarship project is that it seeks to encourage empowerment for nearly 700 million women in India, with a focus on women of exceptional talent.”Earlier this year on March 6th 2025,” the Lunar Museum of Art ’s (“LUMA”), working with the Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship project, carried digital photos of Dr. Kalpana Chawla, on this mission launched by a SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The art is stored on Lonestar’s “Freedom” data center which was delivered to the surface of the Moon on Intuitive Machines’ (IM-2) second Moon lander, Athena, thus launching a new chapter in the history of art on an interplanetary scale.According to Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship advisor Madhu Thangavelu, “This year’s Space Studies Program (SSP) was intensive and exhilarating. Participants and professionals from all over the globe interacted in a dynamic setting on the Hanyang University campus. Our hosts were most welcoming and accommodating.The professionalism of both the host organization and the staff as well as the traditional ISU hospitality and management were outstanding.”In addition The Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship project is supporting the initiative of "The Alliance for Collaboration in the Exploration of Space (ACES Worldwide) and the Satcom Industry Association India (SIA-India), the leading space industry association of India, a bid—alongside the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)—to host the 79th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2028) in India.About the Institute of Space Commerce The Institute of Space Commerce is a non-partisan non-profit organization dedicated to the study of the economics and policy of commercial activity in space. Through its fellowships, scholarships, and other research and engagement activities, the Institute is accelerating the growth of a commercially viable space economy, ensuring a safe and sustainable space environment, and advocating for the advancement of the space sector for the betterment of humankind and the natural world. The Institute is an independent affiliate of the International Space University and the Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship Program.www.change.spaceAbout the Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship for Innovation, Entrepreneurism, and Space StudiesThe Kalpana Chawla Project for Innovation, Entrepreneurism and Space Studies at the International Space University (ISU) has been established to honor the Indian-American Astronaut Dr. Kalpana Chawla. The scholarship project is focused on developing strong technical and leadership qualities with talented Indian women.The scholarship is used to provide funding for Indian nationals to attend ISU’s Space Studies Program (SSP). The goal is to attract talented Indian women who are post-graduate students with backgrounds in science, medicine, materials, satellite technology, and other space-related areas of focus, who also share Dr. Chawla’s selfless and passionate pursuit of education and excellence.About the International Space UniversityFounded in 1987, the International Space University (ISU) has graduated over 6,000 students from more than 110 countries. ISU's network of alumni, faculty, and lecturers facilitates individual career growth, professional activities, and international space cooperation.The 37th annual Space Studies Program (SSP) session was held in Seoul, S.Korea at the Hanyang University. 124 international students from 39 countries.The Lunar Museum of ArtThe Lunar Museum of Art "LUMA" is the first universal embassy for humanity’s creative envoys, curating digital art that has actually been sent to the Moon. The museum’s remarkable lunar collection can be visited online and is a home for artists, their ideas and a hub for artistic exploration, learning, and collaboration within our emerging spacefaring civilization. LUMA is the first lunar museum utilizing advanced lunar data storage and transmission technologies with a mission to amplify the connection between art, technology and space.

International Space University - SSP25 Retrospective Video

