Transformational Art Form to Debut at Upcoming Bonhams Auction

The Museums of the Next Frontiers are introducing and exposing our partners and our ecosystems to a number of these transformative & innovative technologies changing the art and the museums world” — Michael Potter, LUMA & Museums of the Next Frontiers

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Bonhams Modern Native American Art Auction begins at 12 noon PST on Thursday August 28, 2025, one of the most avidly watched lots will be #12 among the 221 in the sale. Entitled “Latent Radiance”, the work may appear at first glance to be a large-scale oil-on-canvas triptych, painted in the style that has made Tom Gilleon (Cherokee/American) a master of the Modern West movement. Yet, the initial sunset scene of a Native tipi encampment backed by craggy mountains eerily begins to morph before viewers’ eyes as a haunting Indian flute melody and realistic sound effects — including birdcalls and hoofbeats — fill the air. Sunset colors sweep across the vast Montana sky on the three ultra-high resolution flatscreen monitors. Lightning bolts flicker. Wisps of woodsmoke rise to reveal a trio of chiefs and gradually other tribal figures: images originally captured more than a century ago by legendary photographer Edward S. Curtis, and reinterpreted through Gilleon’s electronic “brushwork.”The Artist’s Proof of Latent Radiance recently sold to a private collector. This work, #1 in an edition of ten, has an estimated selling price in the range of$120,000 to $180,000.Artist Tom Gilleon, is among the “First Artists” exhibiting at LUMA the world’s first art museum on the Moon. As one of NASA’s original illustrators for its Apollo Missions to the Moon and leading innovator of the new “digital painting” art medium being introduced at Bonhams art auction, Gilleon’s artwork is collected and exhibited by LUMA and some of the most prestigous art museums and private art collectors in America.LUMA is the founder of the Museums of the Next Frontiers (MNF) Network along with artist agency, KingArts . Michael Potter, a member of the Board of Trustees of LUMA and MNF pointed out, “The Museums of the Next Frontiers are introducing and exposing our partners and our ecosystems to a number of these transformative and innovative technologies that are rapidly changing the art and the museums world.”About Museums of the Next Frontiers (MNF)The mission of Museums of the Next Frontiers (MNF) is to enable MNF network members to amplify their impact and global reach and to underpin their models for economic sustainability by using technology to make Members’ art collections in all their forms, whether on display or in archives, more available to people worldwide irrespective of age, language, location or level of interest.The Lunar Museum of Art is the first universal embassy for humanity’s creative envoys, curating digital art that has actually been sent to the Moon. The museum’s remarkable lunar collection can be visited online and is a home for artists, their ideas and a hub for artistic exploration, learning, and collaboration within our emerging spacefaring civilization. LUMA is the first lunar museum utilizing advanced lunar data storage and transmission technologies with a mission to amplify the connection between art, technology and space.About KingArtsKingArts delivers strategic opportunities to world-class artists, fine art galleries, and art collectors. Accelerating the brands of master artists and storytellers shaping popular culture today.

