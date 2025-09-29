ROAD CLOSURE: 1870 Lake Morey Rd Fairlee
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Lake Morey Rd in Fairlee near box number 1870 will be closed to through traffic for the remainder of the day in order to replace a damaged culvert. Updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes. Thank you.
Mimi Serna Ginsburg
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.