ROAD CLOSURE: 1870 Lake Morey Rd Fairlee

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

St Johnsbury Barracks

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

Lake Morey Rd in Fairlee near box number 1870 will be closed to through traffic for the remainder of the day in order to replace a damaged culvert. Updates will be provided when available. 



Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.  Thank you.


Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173


