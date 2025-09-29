Annual Chairpersonship Conference on Cyber Security to take place in Helsinki

HELSINKI, 29 September 2025 - The annual Chairpersonship Conference on Cyber/ICT Security, Resilient Cyberspace: Principles, Partnerships, and the Path Ahead, will take place in Helsinki from 30 September to 2 October 2025.

The conference will bring together high-level officials from the OSCE participating States and Partners for Co-operation, as well as representatives of civil society, academia, the private sector, and other international organizations to discuss ways to enhance cyber resilience.

The conference agenda highlights the importance of respecting the commonly agreed norms on responsible state behaviour in cyberspace, enhancing multilateral co-operation, and the role of public-private partnerships in responding to cyber security threats. Discussions will explore how to respond to the challenges posed by artificial intelligence and other emerging and disruptive technologies, and also examine their potential to have a positive impact on peace and security, and what kind of policies and actions are needed to seize that potential.

The conference provides an opportunity to continue the discussions of the previous Chairpersonship Conference on “Strengthening National Cyber Resilience”, held in Malta in 2024.

The OSCE has a clear and important role in promoting open, free, secure, and stable cyberspace. The Organization’s voluntary Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) have the potential to reduce tensions and enhance security and stability in cyberspace. These measures have inspired the wider global community to adopt similar ones.

Finland advocates for an open, free, secure and stable cyberspace where the rule of law, responsible state behaviour, democracy and human rights are respected. There is a clear need to advance the concrete implementation of international rules, norms and principles including responsible state behaviour in cyberspace.

