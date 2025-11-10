OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media to visit Uzbekistan and convene Central Asia Media Conference in Tashkent

VIENNA, 10 November 2025 - The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM), Ambassador Jan Braathu, will pay his first official visit to Uzbekistan on 11 and 12 November 2025. During the visit, he will meet with high-level officials and representatives of the media sector.

On 13 and 14 November, the Office of the Representative on Freedom of the Media will organize the 25th Central Asia Media Conference, “Actioning Media Viability for Informed and Resilient Societies,” at the InterContinental hotel in Tashkent, starting at 10:00.

The programme will feature plenary sessions, interactive workshops, and the presentation of new key resources for journalists, including:

Journalists are invited to cover the conference. The event will be livestreamed here:

For interview requests during Representative’s visit to Uzbekistan, please contact: Adis Mustedanagic at adis.mustedanagic@osce.org or l +4366488474962.