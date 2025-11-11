Workshop on Human Intelligence Strengthens Intelligence-led Policing in Bosnia and Herzegovina

SARAJEVO, 11 November 2025 - Representatives from ten cantonal police administrations, ministries of interior, and the Federal Police Administration gathered in Sarajevo for a workshop organized by the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) to enhance their capacity in applying intelligence-led policing (ILP). The training focused on human intelligence (HUMINT), the collection of intelligence from human sources, as a key element in building effective, evidence-based policing practices to combat serious crime.

Through practical exercises and interactive discussions, participants enhanced their understanding of how to systematically gather, assess, and use information from human sources to inform operational decisions. The workshop also encouraged the exchange of experiences and best practices among law enforcement professionals from across the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Đorđe Đogović, the ILP Project Manager at the Mission, emphasized the importance of the workshop, stating: “Effective intelligence gathering from human sources and analysis are at the heart of proactive policing. Strengthening the skills and knowledge of police officers in this field contributes to a more efficient, informed, and co-ordinated response to serious security threats.”

This workshop is part of the OSCE Mission to BiH project Enhancing Intelligence-led Policing to Combat Serious Security Threats and Crimes (ILP Project), implemented with the generous support of Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, and Türkiye. By strengthening capacities of law enforcement, the initiative ultimately contributes to safer communities, more resilient institutions, and enhanced overall security across Bosnia and Herzegovina.