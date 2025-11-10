OSCE supports Tajikistan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs in piloting body-worn cameras for Dushanbe traffic police

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe has supported Tajikistan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) in launching a pilot initiative aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability within law enforcement.

As part of the initiative, the OSCE Programme Office donated 24 body-worn cameras to the MIA for use by Dushanbe’s traffic police. From 3 to 5 November 2025, the OSCE also provided training for the police officers on how to use the new technology effectively.

This initiative marks a significant step in modernizing policing practices and ensuring that interactions between officers and the public are recorded objectively. The use of body-worn cameras is expected to increase public trust in law enforcement and improve transparency in police operations. The recorded footage will also serve as a valuable resource for training purposes and internal investigations.

The OSCE’s support for the Ministry of Internal Affairs strengthens the ongoing efforts to promote transparency, accountability and public trust in law enforcement in Tajikistan.