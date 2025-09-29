Renowned Speaker and Leadership Coach Britt Hunter to Present Programming at the MAAC Conference

Certified Leadership Coach and Former D1 Athlete to Engage Over 60 Coaches and Student-Athletes from 11 Schools

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Britt Hunter , Certified Leadership Coach and dynamic keynote speaker, podcast host and influencer, will be presenting her signature leadership programming to over 60 assistant coaches, SAAC reps and student-athletes from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference ( MAAC ) on October 14-18. The event will span across all 11 MAAC schools, including Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Marist, Manhattan and Siena.Hunter, known for her empowering coaching style and impactful keynote presentations, will offer two interactive sessions designed to equip student-athletes, SAAC E-Bord members and coaches with the leadership tools necessary for success both on and off the field.For Student-Athletes:Hunter’s Choose Your Own Adventure for Students (CYOA) program provides an engaging leadership development experience, focusing on key life skills such as discipline, communication and self-leadership. Through vulnerable storytelling, student-athletes will dive into the Trust Edge framework, which emphasizes the importance of trust in building strong teams and effective leadership. The second hour of the session will be driven by the students themselves, allowing them to select the lessons from Hunter’s personal journey that resonate most with their leadership goals.For Assistant Coaches:Hunter will also offer a Trust Edge for Coaches session, focused on the eight pillars of trust that drive success in coaching. Designed to empower assistant coaches in their pivotal roles, the session will cover themes such as clarity, compassion, character, competency, commitment, connection, contribution and consistency, key qualities that help shape both player performance and team culture.“I’m excited to work with the MAAC schools and help empower the next generation of leaders,” said Britt Hunter. “Whether it’s developing skills on the court or leadership qualities that will serve them for years to come, I’m committed to helping these student-athletes and coaches unlock their full potential.”The MAAC, widely recognized for its competitive basketball programs, will benefit from Hunter’s leadership sessions, which extend beyond sports to help participants build resilience, cultivate authentic leadership and navigate transitions with confidence.For more information on Britt Hunter’s session at the MAAC or to schedule an interview, please email Bhunter@FocalPointCoaching.com or emma.swales@moburst.com.# # #About Britt HunterBrittany “Britt” Hunter is a dynamic speaker, leadership coach, and former top-ranked athlete who empowers future leaders and changemakers through candid storytelling, engaging workshops, and executive coaching.After a devastating sports injury ended her basketball career at Duke and UConn, Britt pivoted to mentoring. She spent years working in public education in Harlem, where she developed a deep passion for servant leadership and youth mentorship, before earning an MBA from Vanderbilt University, and transitioning to the corporate world at Microsoft. Today, Britt leverages her unique journey—marked by resilience, humor, and an unwavering commitment to leadership—to inspire others. Whether coaching leaders, mentoring student-athletes, or delivering high-impact keynotes, Britt helps others unlock their strengths and redefine success on their own terms

