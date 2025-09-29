Minister Solly Malatsi: Opening address G20 Digital Economy Working Group

Colleagues, Ministers and Distinguished Delegates

It is an honour to address you as we bring to a close the work of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group under South Africa’s Presidency.

Over the past year, we have worked with determination and shared purpose to shape a digital future that is inclusive, secure and focused on improving lives.

This meeting is a milestone for our collective journey and hosting you all here affirms Africa’s growing role in the global digital economy.

Our continent is a centre of innovation, home to young entrepreneurs and creative thinkers, and a key partner in advancing digital transformation that leaves no one behind.

Throughout our term, our work has been guided by four core priorities. These are:

universal and equitable digital inclusion,

digital public infrastructure as a driver of transformation,

innovation ecosystems that empower micro, small and medium enterprises, and

artificial intelligence that is equitable, inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable.

Together, these priorities reflect a shared commitment to building a digital economy that is both people-centred and development-oriented.

Universal and Equitable Digital Inclusion

Colleagues,

We began our work with a simple but powerful truth, a truth that I am particularly passionate about.

Connectivity is no longer a privilege. It is a prerequisite for economic participation, education, innovation and growth. Yet millions of people remain offline, excluded from the opportunities of the digital age.

Our collective focus has been to make universal and meaningful connectivity a reality. This requires more than expanding networks.

It calls for affordable devices, reliable power supply, accessible infrastructure, digital literacy and trust in the safety and security of online spaces.

Through the Universal and Equitable Digital Inclusion Framework, developed under South Africa’s Presidency, we now have a practical guide that helps governments identify gaps, design effective policies and monitor progress.

It supports countries in creating enabling environments that bring every citizen into the digital fold.

We have also underlined the importance of sustainable financing, combining public investment, private partnerships and innovation in blended funding models.

This is how we turn ambition into action and ensure that connectivity reaches every community.

By working together, we have moved beyond declarations of intent to frameworks that will support real progress.

In doing so, we are building the foundations for inclusive growth and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Digital Public Infrastructure as a Key Enabler

From connectivity, our focus turned to the systems that make access meaningful.

Digital Public Infrastructure has emerged as one of the most powerful enablers of transformation. It allows citizens to access essential services securely and efficiently, helps governments deliver more effectively, and creates the conditions for innovation and trust.

We agreed that such systems must be secure, interoperable and rooted in human rights. They must reflect each country’s context while being guided by clear principles of privacy, accountability and fairness.

To support countries in this work, we introduced the Public Value Measurement Framework, which assists in evaluating the social and economic impact of digital investments.

We also developed Guidelines for Integrated Governance, offering flexible approaches to help governments design transparent and accountable systems.

To foster global collaboration, we launched the Global Call for Digital Public Infrastructure Innovations, in partnership with the African Union, the International Telecommunication Union and the United Nations Development Programme.

This initiative enables countries to share practical solutions, highlight success stories and strengthen regional co-operation.

Digital Public Infrastructure is not only a technical exercise. It is an investment in people. It ensures that the benefits of digital transformation translate into better public services, greater inclusion and more resilient economies.

Innovation Ecosystems and MSMEs

We also turned our attention to those who drive economic vitality, our micro, small and medium enterprises. Who are the backbone of our economies. They create jobs, spark innovation and generate inclusive growth.

Our task was to ensure that these enterprises are not left behind in the digital transition. We agreed on the need to strengthen innovation ecosystems that give MSMEs access to finance, mentorship, markets and digital skills.

We worked closely with partners to design measures that make it easier for small enterprises to thrive and scale up.

The foresight studies commissioned during our Presidency have mapped clear pathways for nurturing talent, attracting investment and developing venture capital ecosystems that can sustain entrepreneurship.

These studies, focused on shaping the future of SMEs and building an African venture capital network, offer practical recommendations for policymakers and investors alike.

By investing in MSMEs, we are investing in inclusive growth. We are empowering young people and women to build businesses that create opportunity and resilience. We are helping local innovation to connect with global markets.

Artificial Intelligence for Good and for All

Now, colleagues, a forward-looking digital economy cannot be complete without a responsible approach to emerging technologies.

Artificial Intelligence holds immense promise to improve productivity, deliver better public services and address complex development challenges. It must, however, be guided by clear principles and sound governance.

Under our Presidency, we reaffirmed that AI must be safe, transparent and aligned with human rights.

It must serve people, not replace them. It must reflect shared values of equity, accountability and trust.

Working with UNESCO, we developed the Toolkit to Reduce Inequalities Connected to Artificial Intelligence, a resource to help governments design inclusive policies and manage risks.

We also deepened our engagement on issues related to generative AI, including misinformation, harmful content and the need for digital literacy to build public awareness and resilience.

We have emphasised capacity building, particularly in developing countries, and encouraged investment in local language models and open-source tools that ensure relevance and accessibility.

Through co-operation, we can ensure that the benefits of AI are shared widely and that it becomes a force for social good.

A Shared Path Forward

Colleagues,

The work of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group is a reminder that digital transformation is not an abstract concept.

It is a pathway to human progress. It connects the classroom to the workplace, the entrepreneur to the market and the citizen to opportunity.

The frameworks and initiatives we have agreed upon provide practical instruments for action. They will guide nations in building inclusive, secure and trusted digital economies.

We have shown that multilateral cooperation is not only possible, but powerful. By working together across borders and sectors, we have made tangible progress towards a more equitable digital future.

The work ahead is clear and it is our duty to the people we serve to carry this momentum forward, turn commitments into action and ensure that digital transformation delivers for all.

The promise of the digital age must not remain an aspiration. It must become a reality felt in every life.

Thank you.

