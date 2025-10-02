National CACFP Association Welcomes Newly Elected Board Members

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) is proud to announce the election of three distinguished professionals to its Board of Directors, each bringing decades of experience, dedication and leadership to the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).Beth Carlton, CCNP, CMP of Kansas; Carrie Sullivan, CMP of Nebraska; and Maves Ranola, CCNP, CMP of Florida will serve on the NCA Board of Directors through September 30, 2028. Collectively, they represent nearly 70 years of service in CACFP and share a deep commitment to advancing child nutrition programs nationwide.Carlton has served in CACFP for over 20 years and is the Executive Director of Child Care Links. Her organization sponsors 157 family child care homes and two unaffiliated centers, serving more than 1,500 children. Beth is especially passionate about Farm to CACFP and local foods, as well as promoting National CACFP Week. “I want to keep National CACFP Week in the spotlight by making it a fun and engaging celebration in March. I’m also passionate about local foods and Farm to CACFP and hope to see NCA continue to expand these efforts. Above all, I’m committed to learn more about policy and advocating for the future of CACFP.”Sullivan brings 30 years of CACFP experience and serves as Executive Director of Provider’s Network, Inc., which sponsors 235 family child care homes serving nearly 2,000 children. Carrie is dedicated to improving implementation of CACFP regulations and advocating for fairness and efficiency across the program. “I am committed to advocating for meaningful improvements to CACFP regulations to enhance the program’s efficiency and better serve participants. I also want to work toward eliminating Tier II so all providers receive Tier I reimbursement rates, ensuring more equitable support for those who need it most.”Ranola has 17 years of experience in CACFP and is the Director of Nutrition for Lutheran Services Florida. The organization sponsors 414 family child care homes, 27 centers and four emergency shelters, serving thousands of children across the state. Maves is driven to strengthen the CACFP and SFSP through advocacy, training and engagement. “I want to advocate for increased funding and support to strengthen the CACFP and SFSP, ensuring they can better serve participants. Expanding education and training opportunities is essential to equip providers with the knowledge and resources they need to succeed. Additionally, I aim to enhance member engagement, fostering a more connected and empowered community dedicated to improving child nutrition programs.”Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

