Anker Launches Next-Generation Prime Charging Lineup

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker, the world’s No. 1 mobile charging brand, today announced the rollout of its latest Anker Prime products. Designed to eliminate everyday frustrations with powering devices, the new lineup delivers unmatched speed, safety, and control across portable, wireless, and workstation charging.The lineup includes:- Anker Prime Charger (160W, 3 Ports, Smart Display)- Anker Prime Power Bank (26K, 300W)- Anker Prime 3-in-1 Charging Station (MagGo, AirCool, Dock Stand)- Anker Prime DL7400 Docking Station (14-in-1, Triple Display, DisplayLink)Built with Anker’s most advanced charging technologies — GaNPrime™ 2.0, PowerIQ™ 5.0, ActiveShield™ 5.0, Turboboost™ and AnkerSense™ View — to make charging faster, smarter, and safer than ever.Anker Prime Charger (160W, 3 Ports, Smart Display)The Anker Prime Charger is the world's most compact 160W multi-port charger, delivering 2× higher power density than the previous 140W charger. With three USB-C ports supporting up to 140W and a total output of 160W, it can power a 16" MacBook Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and 11" iPad Pro at the same time as using three original chargers (140W + 35W + 35W). PowerIQ 5.0 ensures next-gen dynamic power distribution, while a built-in Smart Display and app integration provide real-time data, customizable modes, and future updates.Availability: September 29 in the USPrice: $149.99Anker Prime Power Bank (26K, 300W)Anker Prime Power Bank (26K, 300W) delivers industry-leading output with the ability to charge two laptops and a phone at once. Dual-input recharge technology reaches 50 percent in just 13 minutes and 80 percent in 39 minutes (based on internal lab tests). Despite its 26,250mAh capacity, it is 17 percent smaller and 10 percent lighter than previous models and meets airline carry-on requirements.Availability: September 29 in the USPrice: $229.99Anker Prime 3-in-1 Charging Station (MagGo, AirCool, Dock Stand)The Anker Prime 3-in-1 Charging Station is the world’s first Qi2 25W wireless charger with active cooling and a built-in display. It can charge an iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in just 22 minutes, rivaling wired speeds. The station integrates AirCool thermoelectric cooling to maintain optimal temperatures during charging and protect long-term battery health. Users can choose from three adaptive modes — Ice Mode for maximum cooling, Sleep Mode for near-silent overnight charging, and Boost Mode for efficient everyday use. A built-in HD display provides real-time updates on power output and device temperature.Availability: September 29 in the USPrice: $229.99Anker Prime DL7400 Docking Station (14-in-1, Triple Display, DisplayLink)Anker Prime 14-Port Triple Display Docking Station consolidates work and entertainment into a compact dock. It features 14 ports, including triple-display support (up to an 8K/4K/4K combination) on Mac or Windows laptops, along with 140W upstream charging. A smart display with PC app integration enables live monitoring, diagnostics, and firmware updates, while ActiveShield 3.0 and a built-in cooling fan ensure reliable performance.Availability: US September 15, UK September 19, EU September 22Price: $299.99, ￡299.99, €349.99AvailabilityThe Anker Prime Charger (160W, Smart Display), Anker Prime Power Bank (26K, 300W), and Anker Prime 3-in-1 Charging Station (MagGo, AirCool, Dock Stand) will be available beginning Sept.29, 2025, in the United States at anker.com and Amazon.com. The Anker Prime DL7400 Docking Station (14-in-1, Triple Display, DisplayLink) is currently available at anker.com and Amazon.com.About AnkerAnker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a global leader in sustainable power. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, power banks, solar panels, and power solutions for the home and outdoors. Anker recently launched its “Re[Charge] the Future” program and has committed to making more sustainable products and reducing its use of plastic. More information about Anker can be found at anker.com.Press Kit:

