eufy Launches the World's First Radar-activated Permanent Outdoor Lights S4

eufy Built with Care Logo eufy Built with Care Logo

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eufy, a global leader in home security technology and smart appliances by Anker Innovations, today announced the launch of the eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights S4 . Positioned as the world’s first radar-activated permanent outdoor lighting solution, the S4 delivers a versatile lighting experience: a welcoming daily mode for everyday illumination, a festive mode with interactive effects to enhance seasonal celebrations, and a security mode that automatically triggers alerts when unfamiliar individuals are detected.Radar-Activated Lighting with Greeting and Security Capabilities All in OneThe radar-activated eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights S4 accurately detect human movement, providing intelligent, responsive illumination that adapts seamlessly to a user’s presence. Each light kit includes a wired radar sensor that connects directly to the light strip, which can be placed in high-activity areas for optimal performance. Powered by proprietary 60Hz 3D radar technology, the sensor delivers precise zone detection and direction tracking, reducing false alarms by up to 98% compared to PIR sensors and up to 60% versus 2D radar.The S4 brings personalized illumination to the user’s home, flowing the user dynamically along the walking path with radar-activated light strips. The smart lights greet the user upon arrival and turn off when sensing the user’s departure, offering energy-efficient, intelligent lighting. With customizable security zones and motion-triggered deterrent effects, the lights also provide reliable night-time protection and peace of mind.Denser LEDs and Advanced Color Mixing for Enhanced Lighting EffectsWith an upgraded design featuring 72 LED beads per 100 feet (20% more than the previous version) and 14.5-inch spacing between each bead, the Permanent Outdoor Lights S4 deliver denser, more uniform brightness, while minimizing dark spots. Enhanced integrated circuit chips provide smoother color transitions, refined lighting effects, and more natural dynamic displays.The upgraded RGBIC technology supports 16-bit ultra-high color depth, offering up to 281 trillion color options with seamless gradients and richer detail. RGB+WW color mixing technology expands the white light temperature range to 1,500–9,000K, while increasing the brightness of colored lighting by as much as 200%. Designed to provide both daily ambience or festive celebration decor, the S4 can deliver more natural white light or more vibrant color effects.Easy Installation, Customizable LED Strips, and Seamless App ControlDesigned for both convenience and creativity, the eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights S4 offer easy installation, flexible customization, and intuitive control. The detachable base ensures quick and secure setup without damaging walls, while the IP67 waterproof rating strengthens durability by protecting the light strips from rain, moisture, and dust.For DIY enthusiasts, the LED strips can be easily cut to any length to fit the user’s roofline and can be reconnected using male/female splicers with no soldering required. Using the eufy app, homeowners can personalize their lighting experience with over 120 preset scenes, AI-generated mood lighting, and music-synced effects, making it effortless to create the perfect brightness and color theme for any seasonal occasion.The S4 can also work with eufy security cameras, video doorbells or video smart locks to trigger lighting effects via motion detection, or enable human detection with the Homebase 3 (S380) for smarter automation. Additionally, the S4 lights supports Matter, Apple Home, Google, and Alexa to deliver seamless smart home integration.Pricing & AvailabilityWith the Halloween and Christmas holidays just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to add the eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights S4 to home decor and transform night settings with creativity and peace of mind. The eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights S4 are now available on eufy.com and Amazon.￮ 100 ft. (30 meters): $499.99￮ 150 ft. (45 meters): $659.99￮ 200 ft. (60 meters): $859.99More information on the eufy's new products can be found on eufy.com.About eufyeufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at eufy.com.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global smart hardware technology company dedicated to igniting possibilities through ultimate innovation. Today, the company is harnessing AI and robotics to deliver category-defining products in charging, energy storage, smart appliances, home security, creative tools, and audio-video. Its family of brands includes Anker, Anker SOLIX, eufy, eufyMake and soundcore. For more information, visit anker-in.com.PR ContactsBrett White - brett.white@anker.comLisa Liang - lisa.liang@anker-in.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.