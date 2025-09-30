Prosperity Of Life Welcomes Kristine Bene as Newest 50K Club Member

Kristine Bene soaking up the vibe in Toronto — a snapshot of the freedom and flexibility she’s created with Prosperity Of Life. Kristine Bene with Rachel and Shane Krider — celebrating milestones and the power of community at Prosperity Of Life. Kristine Bene with her husband Rich and their three kids — enjoying the family freedom their Prosperity Of Life journey has made possible. Kristine Bene with Lise Reitsma at a Prosperity Of Life event in Australia — celebrating success and sharing the journey together.

Kristine Bene joins Prosperity Of Life’s 50K Club, to be honored at Super Sunday in Brisbane for her leadership, growth, and business success.

Kristine’s journey shows what’s possible when personal growth meets focused action. We’re proud to celebrate her success.” — Shane Krider

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosperity Of Life , a global personal development and entrepreneurial education company, is proud to announce that Kristine Bene of Kelowna, Canada, has achieved membership in the 50K Club. This recognition is reserved for individuals within the community who have reached significant levels of business growth and leadership.Kristine will be officially recognized at Prosperity Of Life’s annual Super Sunday global training event in Brisbane, Australia, on December 7, 2025. The event will bring together entrepreneurs and leaders from around the world for a day of development, networking, and celebration.For Kristine, joining Prosperity Of Life was about more than building a business—it was about creating a lifestyle. “I wanted more than just a career—I wanted freedom, flexibility, and fulfillment,” Bene said. “Prosperity Of Life aligned with my values of growth, leadership, and creating impact. The education and community have been life-changing.”Since starting her journey, Kristine and her husband Rich have welcomed three children—Lily, Levi, and Livia—while traveling the globe and building a family-focused lifestyle. Through the company’s programs, she strengthened her confidence, resilience, and leadership. She has also been invited to present on stage at six live Prosperity Of Life events, a milestone she considers one of her proudest achievements.Her success has had a ripple effect on her family as well. Rich launched his own welding business, which has grown into a multi–six-figure enterprise, while their children have been raised with the values of mindset, vision, and self-belief.“Kristine’s story is an inspiring example of how personal growth and entrepreneurship can transform an entire family,” said Rachel Krider, Co-Owner and Head of Worldwide Marketing at Prosperity Of Life. “Her achievements demonstrate what’s possible when someone commits to growth and applies the principles taught in our programs. We’re delighted to recognize her in Brisbane.”Super Sunday in Brisbane is expected to be one of the largest Prosperity Of Life events of the year, bringing together a global community of entrepreneurs committed to leadership, personal growth, and making a positive impact.Prosperity Of Life is a global personal development and entrepreneurial education company offering online courses, live events, and mentorship. With a worldwide community of entrepreneurs, Prosperity Of Life empowers people to expand their mindset, build leadership, and create freedom-based lifestyles.

