Prosperity Of Life Welcomes Kristine Bene as Newest 50K Club Member

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prosperity Of Life, a global personal development and entrepreneurial education company, is proud to announce that Kristine Bene of Kelowna, Canada, has achieved membership in the 50K Club. This recognition is reserved for individuals within the community who have reached significant levels of business growth and leadership.

Kristine will be officially recognized at Prosperity Of Life’s annual Super Sunday global training event in Brisbane, Australia, on December 7, 2025. The event will bring together entrepreneurs and leaders from around the world for a day of development, networking, and celebration.

For Kristine, joining Prosperity Of Life was about more than building a business—it was about creating a lifestyle. “I wanted more than just a career—I wanted freedom, flexibility, and fulfillment,” Bene said. “Prosperity Of Life aligned with my values of growth, leadership, and creating impact. The education and community have been life-changing.”

Since starting her journey, Kristine and her husband Rich have welcomed three children—Lily, Levi, and Livia—while traveling the globe and building a family-focused lifestyle. Through the company’s programs, she strengthened her confidence, resilience, and leadership. She has also been invited to present on stage at six live Prosperity Of Life events, a milestone she considers one of her proudest achievements.

Her success has had a ripple effect on her family as well. Rich launched his own welding business, which has grown into a multi–six-figure enterprise, while their children have been raised with the values of mindset, vision, and self-belief.

“Kristine’s story is an inspiring example of how personal growth and entrepreneurship can transform an entire family,” said Rachel Krider, Co-Owner and Head of Worldwide Marketing at Prosperity Of Life. “Her achievements demonstrate what’s possible when someone commits to growth and applies the principles taught in our programs. We’re delighted to recognize her in Brisbane.”

Super Sunday in Brisbane is expected to be one of the largest Prosperity Of Life events of the year, bringing together a global community of entrepreneurs committed to leadership, personal growth, and making a positive impact.

