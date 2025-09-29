Helicopters, Handlooms & Heritage: Madhya Pradesh Charts a New Flight Path for Indian Tourism

Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, ACS, Home, Tourism & Culture, Govt of Madhya Pradesh, and Managing Director MPTB Handloom Village - Chanderi Weaving Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the heart of India, a quiet revolution is taking flight—literally. Madhya Pradesh has launched a pioneering heli-tourism initiative linking its celebrated tiger reserves—Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Pench, and Ratapani. By shrinking travel time between destinations, the state is not just making its wilderness more accessible but also reimagining what it means to explore India’s wild heart.At the helm of this transformation is Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Tourism & Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB). Under his leadership, the state has emerged as a national frontrunner in responsible, inclusive tourism.“The idea is simple but powerful,” Shukla says. “We’re giving travelers the chance to connect our pristine forests and tiger habitats by air—making wildlife circuits more accessible, especially for international and other tourists. But beyond convenience, it’s about conservation, community, and culture.”The initiative goes far beyond helicopters. Eco-sensitive heliports are being planned with minimal land disruption, while new air corridors promise to boost local economies—from forest guides and homestay owners to transport operators and artisans. It’s tourism designed to be both high-value and low-impact.But Madhya Pradesh’s story is not only about wilderness. It is also about weaves, woodcraft, and traditions. The recently launched Craftgroom platform, a tech-driven marketplace, is connecting rural artisans to national and international buyers. “You can now go from tracking tigers in the morning to buying handwoven Chanderi stoles by evening—direct from the weaver,” Shukla says.Craftgroom, unveiled at the Regional Tourism Conclave in Gwalior, is more than an eCommerce tool—it is a cultural preservation engine. By digitizing inventories, enabling seamless payments, and expanding global reach, it ensures that every purchase supports a legacy, a family, and a tradition.This convergence of heritage, hospitality, and habitat comes alive at projects like the Kuno Forest Retreat—an eco-luxury initiative near Kuno National Park, now home to the reintroduced African cheetahs. Designed with community partnership at its core, the retreat blends world-class wilderness experiences with tangible local benefits—education, clean energy, and skill development. “We’re not building resorts, we’re building ecosystems,” Shukla emphasizes. “Kuno will set the gold standard for responsible stays in the wild.”The results speak for themselves. In 2023, Madhya Pradesh welcomed a record 112.1 million tourists, triple the previous year—driven by post-pandemic wanderlust, strategic marketing, and a diversified portfolio spanning heritage, wellness, spiritual, and adventure tourism.Yet growth, Shukla insists, is not about numbers alone. “Every new initiative—be it heli-tourism, artisan commerce, or forest retreats—is anchored in our commitment to community-led development. Our villages are not on the periphery of tourism, they’re at its center.”Madhya Pradesh is not only leading India’s tourism revival—it is redefining its very purpose: tourism that uplifts, conserves, and inspires.

