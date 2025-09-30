Power Move Awards Gala November 19th 2025 Honor Industry Leaders and Support Alzheimer’s Care

Robert Esposito, Tonia DeCosimo and Ron Starrantino to Highlight Power Move Awards Gala in November

This elegant event will celebrate trailblazers in real estate and business along with raising funds to support the Long Island Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center.

Recognizing industry achievers who also give back to their communities reminds us that success is most powerful when it uplifts others.” — Robert Esposito, award winning author and Founder of Relocators

OYSTER BAY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, November 19, the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized (P.O.W.E.R.) will host the highly anticipated Power Move Awards Gala at the Mansion at Oyster Bay. This elegant event will celebrate trailblazers in real estate and business along with raising funds to support the Long Island Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center.Presented by Robert Esposito, author of the award-winning book Nobody Move (Without Reading This) , and Founder of Relocators, and Tonia DeCosimo, founder of P.O.W.E.R., the gala will feature a dynamic blend of networking, dinner, and live performances by Pop Icon Alisha and Adam and the Metal Hawks. The unique evening promises to be an unforgettable night of music and meaning.Ron Starrantino of Coldwell Banker will be honored with the Man of the Year Award at the Power Move Awards Gala in recognition of his enduring commitment to service and community impact. For more than six years, he has led the Infinite Exchange networking group as president, helping generate over $40 million in business among members while championing local small businesses and female entrepreneurs. Throughout his distinguished career, Starrantino has gone far beyond the business of real estate, dedicating himself to organizations that provide meaningful support to Long Islanders facing adversity.“It is important for us to share the stories of success and achievement,” said DeCosimo. “Our communities and businesses thrive when motivated and creative entrepreneurs use their talents to grow businesses and encourage others to strive for their dreams.”“This event is about more than accolades. We are recognizing those who lead with purpose and by example,” added Esposito. “Recognizing industry achievers who also give back to their communities reminds us that success is most powerful when it uplifts others.”The evening will spotlight individuals whose professional excellence is matched by their commitment to social impact. Honorees include influential figures in real estate and related industries, finance, and entrepreneurship who exemplify leadership and compassion.A portion of the proceeds from the gala will benefit the Long Island Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center, supporting their vital hands on programs and services for families affected by memory loss and cognitive decline.“We are grateful to P.O.W.E.R. and Rob Esposito for partnering with us and assisting us to shine a light on the needs of Long Island families affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. This support raises critical funds and sends an important message of compassion and solidarity to the thousands of Long Islanders navigating memory loss with courage and hope and support,” said Tori Cohen, executive director, Long Island Alzheimer’s and Demetia Center.Tickets and sponsorships are available at Eventbrite . Seating is limited.-END-About Relocators and Author Robert EspositoRelocators is a New York-based moving, storage, relocation, tag sale and auction services company, founded by Robert Esposito. Known for its integrity, compassion, and full-service approach. Relocators specialize in residential and commercial moves, estate clean outs, and senior transition support. The company is committed to ethical practices and consumer education, especially in protecting families from predatory moving scams. Learn more at the www.usrelocators.com . Robert Esposito is the author of Nobody Move (Without Reading This), a candid and practical guide to navigating the emotional and logistical challenges of moving. Blending personal insight with industry expertise, the book empowers readers to avoid scams, reduce stress, and embrace life’s transitions with confidence. To learn more visit www.nobodymovebook.com About P.O.W.E.R.P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic network that celebrates and connects accomplished women across industries. Through our magazine, media platforms, and signature events, we spotlight inspiring stories and provide members with meaningful recognition, marketing support, and career-building opportunities. From Times Square billboards to red carpet galas, we empower women to share their achievements, expand their influence, and collaborate with like-minded professionals in a community built on excellence and support. For more information visit: http://www.powerwoe.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.