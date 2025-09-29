Dont Hate Debate TV is Proving That Civility Can Go Viral

PARIS, FRANCE, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a World Fractured by Outrage and Polarization, Don’t Hate Debate TV (DHD TV) Is Proving That Civility Can Go Viral — and Releases Its Anthem “Debate Must Survive” Today on YouTubeIn a world fractured by outrage and polarization, Don’t Hate Debate TV (DHD TV) is proving that civility can go viral — and today, it releases its first official anthem and music video, “Debate Must Survive,” on YouTube created with the help of AI.A powerful cultural statement merging artificial intelligence, emotional intelligence, and human creativity, the anthem reminds the world that dialogue is democracy’s heartbeat.The release marks a milestone as DHD TV surpasses 1.5 million cross-platform views, 2,500 + hours of watch time, and 5,000 + subscribers, all achieved with an average $1 cost per subscriber — far outperforming YouTube existing brands ($2–3) and existing digital news platforms ($5–6) since it’s launch in early August with the Sweeney Jeans vs Genes outrage.“Kirk’s death and then Kimmel’s silencing showed us just how fragile our society, even democracy has become no matter what side of the aisle you are,” said Robin Lemberg, creator of DHD TV and founder of The Heart Monitors. “Gen Z lives online in extremes.DHD TV gives them something new: a safe, credible space to debate the issues that divide us only with sourced facts —without dehumanizing each other.”Debate Must Survive » — An Anthem for Dialogue drops todayDesigned to embody DHD TV’s mission of restoring civil conversation across divides, the anthem was written, composed, and produced using AI tools guided by human intention — blending history and hope in a “We Are the World”–style chorus featuring:· AI hosts: Civil Sally and Blunt Ben· Voices of leaders past and present: Presidents Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.· Charlie Kirk, whose tragic death reignited a national call for civilityConcept, Lyrics, Production: Robin LembergComposition & Video Production: Mohammed Sherif, Creative partner (Cairo)“From our work with Gen Z, we know that feelings are more powerful than facts,” said Robin Lemberg, Founder of DHD TV and The Heart Monitors.“No one reads the news — we’re all reinforced by echo chambers. Our research found that while young people say they want civility, they don’t know how. We tried with humans — and failed. So we turned to AI. DHD TV and our debut song show that when humans have the right intentions, AI can be used for good. In our case to call for debate and to model the civil conversations humanity needs most. Debate must not only survive -it must thrive.”Viral stats (YoutubeSince launching August 4, 2025, DHD TV’s emotionally charged storytelling shows that empathy and reason can trend.· RIP Charlie Kirk: Silenced by Violence → 110 K + views, 12 K + likes, 652 comments· Erika Kirk Forgives the Shooter → 26 K + views, 2.3 K likes· Jimmy Kimmel Honors Erika Kirk — Then Gets Canceled → 10 K + views, 1.2 K likes· AI Glitched: Humans Took the Win → 17.8 K + views, 1.1 K likes· 1.5 MM + total views 34 K + engagements $1 CPAAbout Don’t Hate Debate TVDHD TV is an AI-native media platform bringing civil conversation back to the center of public life Created by marketing strategist and cultural innovator Robin Lemberg. It is designed to restore dialogue in an age of outrage built to show that even in a polarized world, disagreement can sharpen rather than silence voices.Through AI hosts Civil Sally and Blunt Ben, the channel covers cultural flashpoints and structured debates that model dialogue over division using only sourced facts. It is launching podcasts in the next week- snackable news of the headlines left, right and center- you decide and will continue to produced music. It’s next song « Speak with Me » will launch on 10/7.It is the civic arm of The Heart Monitors, a New York / Paris strategic marketing agency helping brands and leaders harness feelings as the new currency in today’s emotion economy. Together, they’re pioneering AI for Good — proving technology can amplify empathy and human connection.Watch the Anthem NowYouTube Premiere (Live): YouTube.com/@ DontHateDebateTV Follow: @DontHateDebateTV.ai ( https://instagram.com/donthatedebatetv.ai Hashtags: #DebateMustSurvive #BECIVILPEOPLE #DontHateDebateBecause democracy dies when debate does — and today, The Debate Must Survive.

