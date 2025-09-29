Largest Traveling Talking Board Exhibit Lands at Ghost City Tours, Gettysburg

Ghost City Tours is welcoming America’s largest traveling collection of historic “talking boards” to its Lincoln Square store in the heart of Gettysburg.

GETTYSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ghost City Tours and Jeff’s Traveling Boards are proud to announce the launch of the Talking Board Museum Pop-Up, opening at Ghost City Tours’ retail location at 10 Lincoln Square in Gettysburg. This exhibit brings the largest traveling talking board collection in the United States to Gettysburg, offering fans of the paranormal an immersive encounter with historic and rare talking boards from across time.

Jeff’s Traveling Boards is a mobile, museum-style collection devoted to talking boards and Ouija artifacts. On display are more than 180 pieces (and growing) spanning from vintage 19th-century boards to modern, artist-designed editions making it the largest traveling talking board collection in the country. Each board is a work of art and a piece of enigmatic history.

Ghost City Tours, the largest ghost tour company in the United States, offers ghost hunts, investigations, and immersive storytelling in Gettysburg and beyond, is honored to host this exhibit in its downtown store. Their tours draw on the rich history of Gettysburg and routinely attract visitors seeking ghostly experiences and historical hauntings.

Key Details

-Opening Date & Duration: Beginning October 9th - the exhibit will run through October 19th.

-Location: Ghost City Tours Store, 10 Lincoln Square, Gettysburg, PA 17325 Ghost City Tours

-Admission: $10 - tickets available in person or via Jeff’s Traveling Boards’ online listing and add on a ghost tour in-store.

-Hours: 12-9PM

-What Visitors Can Expect: Up close viewing of boards from eras past; interpretive signage about materials, symbols, usage; guided mini-discussions and staff on hand to explain lore and answer visitor questions.

This collaboration merges two worldviews: history, hauntings, and spiritual intrigue. For Ghost City Tours, it brings a tangible artifact dimension to the paranormal stories they tell nightly. For Jeff’s Traveling Boards, it’s a rare opportunity to anchor their touring collection in a historic town with a deep ghost lore legacy.

“This pop-up is not just display, it's a conversation,” says Jeff, founder of Jeff’s Traveling Boards. “Each board carries stories, symbols, energy. Pairing these artifacts with a place like Gettysburg, steeped in history, loss, memory, amplifies their resonance.” Ghost City Tours’ Andy Andrews adds, “We believe visitors who walk our haunted paths will now have the chance to physically engage with the most iconic pieces in paranormal history. It’s an extension of what we do every night, bridging between past and present.”

Media is invited to tour the collection with Jeff, Ghost City Tours guides, and local paranormal experts will be available for interviews, guided tours, and photo opportunities.

Contact:

Charissa Lauren, Publicist for Ghost City Tours

E: charissa@ghostcitytours.com

P: (412)565-9838

