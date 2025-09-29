YEX Lists Tether Gold (XAUt) Spot Trading Pairs to Expand Digital Gold Access

YEX, a fast-growing crypto exchange, lists Tether Gold (XAUt) and partners with TG Commodities, bringing this digital gold asset to its global users.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YEX, a fast-growing cryptocurrency exchange dedicated to making trading simple and accessible for everyone, announced the listing of Tether Gold (XAUt) to spot trading pairs. The exchange has also established a strategic partnership with TG Commodities Limited, the issuer of XAUt and a subsidiary of Tether, to bring this high-quality digital gold asset to its global user base.



Trading pairs including XAUt/BTC, XAUt/USDT, XAUt/USDR, XAUt/USDQ, and XAUt/USDC will all go live on September 29, 2025, at 6 PM GST on the exchange, offering users worldwide the opportunity to engage with this innovative token. This launch marks a significant step in making digital gold accessible to a broader audience, allowing both new and experienced crypto investors to diversify their portfolios with a stable and tangible asset.

With the listing of XAUt, YEX provides users with seamless digital access to gold, a stable, timeless asset now available with the efficiency and flexibility of blockchain technology. XAUt is highly divisible, enabling transactions as small as 0.000001 troy ounces, which lowers the entry barrier for investors and allows for greater flexibility in portfolio management. As a next-Gen crypto exchange, YEX prioritizes the quality of every listed asset, and XAUt is no exception.



What is Tether Gold (XAUt)?

Tether Gold (XAUt) is a digital asset issued by TG Commodities S.A. de C.V., with each token representing one troy ounce of physical gold stored as a London Good Delivery bar. XAUt is available as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and can be traded, transferred, or held securely anywhere in the world. Each allocated gold bar is uniquely identifiable by serial number, weight, and purity, and can be redeemed for physical gold. This ensures transparency, traceability, and tangible value for users, bridging the gap between traditional and digital finance.

Tether Gold’s combination of stability, liquidity, and on-chain transparency makes it an attractive option for investors seeking to hedge against market volatility or diversify beyond conventional cryptocurrencies. With its high divisibility, XAUt is suitable for both small-scale investors and institutional participants, offering unprecedented flexibility in digital gold trading.

Learn more about Tether Gold:

Website: https://gold.tether.to/

X: https://x.com/tethergold



R.G, Co-founder and CTO of YEX, shared his thoughts on the listing:

“Gold has always symbolized stability, trust, and long-term value. By bringing Tether Gold (XAUt) to our platform, we offer users a digital asset that merges the enduring value of gold with the efficiency, speed, and accessibility of blockchain technology. At YEX, we are committed to introducing high-quality trading options that empower our users to diversify portfolios, manage risk, and seize opportunities in the evolving digital asset market.”

“Beyond just trading, XAUt opens up possibilities for recurring investments, staking, and earning rewards through innovative campaigns. Our upcoming XAUt initiatives are designed to reward both long-term holders and active traders, reinforcing YEX’s commitment to providing a rewarding and engaging experience for all users.”



Looking ahead, YEX will continue to introduce additional XAUt trading pairs and is preparing a major XAUt campaign for its global users. This initiative will provide more opportunities, incentives, and rewards, making digital gold trading on YEX both accessible and exciting. Users can expect interactive activities, special promotions, and unique experiences that highlight the benefits of investing in digital gold.



About YEX

YEX is a fast-growing crypto exchange dedicated to making trading simple and accessible for everyone. Aiming to “Make Trading Easy”, YEX put users at the center of its operations, combining intuitive offerings and robust security to create a trustworthy platform.

With a comprehensive suite of crypto products, including derivatives, spot, margin trading, staking, AI bots, copy trading, and institutional tools, YEX is committed to empowering the next billion crypto users to explore and unleash their potential in crypto finance. The platform is also available on iOS and Android, providing users with the convenience to participate in crypto finance with ease.

Headquartered in Dubai and trusted by users worldwide, YEX is built on the principles of simplicity, user-centricity, and security, helping everyone trade confidently and explore new opportunities in crypto.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.