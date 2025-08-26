YEX to List Stablecoins USDR and EURR on August 26

YEX to list StablR USD (USDR) & Euro (EURR) on Aug 26. Trading pairs: USDR/USDT, BTC/USDR, EURR/USDT, BTC/EURR. Launch 11:00 UTC.

YEX to list StablR USD (USDR) & Euro (EURR) on Aug 26. Trading pairs: USDR/USDT, BTC/USDR, EURR/USDT, BTC/EURR. Launch 11:00 UTC.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YEX, a fast-growing cryptocurrency exchange with a global presence, will open trading for stablecoins StablR USD(USDR) and StablR Euro(EURR).

Trading for the pairs of USDR/USDT, BTC/USDR, EURR/USDT and BTC/EURR is scheduled to officially begin on August 26, 2025, at 11:00 UTC on the exchange, giving global users the opportunity to engage with the new stablecoins.



◾What are USDR and EURR?

Issued by StablR, USDR and EURR are fiat-backed stablecoins pegged 1:1 to the US Dollar and Euro, respectively. Both stablecoins are available on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains and are collateralized by fiat and short-term government bonds.

▪️StablR USD (USDR): A MiCAR-compliant US Dollar-backed stablecoin, redeemable on a 1:1 basis. USDR provides a secure, efficient, and accessible digital alternative to traditional money and can be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account.

▪️StablR Euro (EURR): A Euro-backed stablecoin, redeemable 1:1. EURR offers the same benefits as USDR, serving as a reliable digital representation of the Euro for trading, payments, and asset management.



◾Why Stablecoins Matter

Stablecoins have become the bridge between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). Unlike volatile cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, stablecoins maintain price stability by pegging their value to established fiat currencies.



◾This stability offers multiple advantages:

▪️Payments: Merchants and individuals can transact in digital currency without worrying about price swings.

▪️Trading: Stablecoins act as base currencies on exchanges, providing liquidity and reducing reliance on traditional banking rails.

▪️Cross-Border Transfers: They enable instant settlement without expensive intermediaries.

▪️DeFi & Web3: Stablecoins are essential collateral in decentralized lending, staking, and yield farming.

By listing USDR and EURR, YEX strengthens its role in connecting global users to secure and compliant financial products.



◾Listing Details:

Trading Pairs

▪️USDR/USDT

▪️BTC/USDR

▪️EURR/USDT

▪️BTC/EURR

Launch Time

▪️August 26, 2025, at 11:00 UTC

Availability

Trading will commence once liquidity requirements for USDR and EURR deposits are fulfilled. Users can deposit and trade immediately after the launch.



YEX – Commitment to making crypto trading simple and accessible to everyone



◾YEX – Making Crypto Trading Simple and Accessible

Launched in early 2025 and headquartered in Dubai, YEX is dedicated to simplifying cryptocurrency trading while prioritizing security and user experience. The exchange empowers users with a range of features, including spot and margin trading, staking, AI trading bots, copy trading, and institutional tools, all accessible on iOS and Android Apps, with more features and products under development.

By listing USDR and EURR, YEX continues to expand its offerings, providing users with secure and versatile options while making crypto finance simple and accessible for users worldwide.



◾Closing Statement

With the launch of USDR and EURR trading on August 26, 2025, YEX continues to set the pace for innovation in the digital asset space. The exchange’s rapid growth, combined with its strong focus on security, compliance, and user experience, positions it as a key player in the next wave of crypto adoption.

By bridging traditional finance with decentralized opportunities, YEX and StablR are making digital money more useful, more secure, and more accessible for everyone.

YEX – Simplifying the Future of Crypto Trading.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.