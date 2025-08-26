YEX to List Stablecoins USDQ and EURQ on August 26 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YEX, a fast-growing cryptocurrency exchange with a global presence, will open trading for stablecoins (USDQ) and (EURQ).

Trading for the pairs of USDQ/USDT, BTC/USDQ, EURQ/USDT, BTC/EURQ are scheduled to officially begin on August 26, 2025, at 11:00 UTC on the exchange, giving global users the opportunity to engage with the new stablecoins.



◾What are USDQ and EURQ?

EURQ and USDQ are euro- and US dollar-denominated stablecoins issued by Quantoz, an electronic money institution licensed by the Dutch Central Bank. Both stablecoins are designed to support global commerce with the safeguards of European regulation and full compliance with the EU’s MiCA framework.

Backed 1:1 by reserves held in Tier 1 European banks and government bonds, EURQ and USDQ offer transparency through independent auditing and segregated accounts. They enable instant settlement, cross-border payments, global payroll, and collateral use, with availability across multiple blockchain ecosystems, OTC desks, trading platforms, and DeFi protocols.



◾Listing Details

Trading Pairs

▪️USDQ/USDT

▪️BTC/USDQ

▪️EURQ/USDT

▪️BTC/EURQ

Launch Time

▪️August 26, 2025, at 11:00 UTC

Availability

Trading will commence once liquidity requirements for USDQ and EURQ deposits are fulfilled. Users can deposit and trade immediately after the launch.



◾YEX – Making Crypto Trading Simple and Accessible

Launched in early 2025 and headquartered in Dubai, YEX is dedicated to simplifying cryptocurrency trading while prioritizing security and user experience. The exchange empowers users with a range of features, including spot and margin trading, staking, AI trading bots, copy trading, and institutional tools, all accessible on iOS and Android Apps, with more features and products under development.

By listing USDQ and EURQ, YEX continues to expand its offerings, providing users with secure and versatile options while making crypto finance simple and accessible for users worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

