New Picture Book in #1 Bestselling Bear in a Bow Tie Series Mixes Monsters, Myths, and Giggles for Young Readers

Blue Hears a Moo! Sneak Peak Inside the New Children's Picture Book Collect all four books in the Bear in a Bow Tie picture book series New Children's Halloween Book : BLUE HEARS a MOO! I'm Not Scared...Are You?

Blue Hears a Moo! I'm Not Scared...Are You? is a funny book for children with laughter and a unique extended paperback edition, perfect for Halloween gifting.

Blue Hears a Moo is a charming romp through Scotland’s myths and magic—where Kelpies splash, Nessie peeks, and a friendly Highland Cow steals the show.” — Sam Heughan, New York Times bestselling author, actor, producer

HUDSON VALLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents looking for a children's Halloween book that entertains while encouraging bravery will discover a delightful new read in BLUE HEARS a MOO! I’m Not Scared… Are You?, the latest story in the #1 bestselling Bear in a Bow Tie picture book series by Barry Brandon Waldo, a former Disney and Mattel Entertainment executive.

In this fourth standalone adventure, Blue, the lovable Bear in a Bow Tie, and his baby twin sisters travel to Scotland where they meet Tickles MacGiggles, a Highland cow who introduces them to local legends. From misty Loch Ness waters to the Fairy Pools of Skye and silly monster moments, readers will laugh and shriek along as Blue and his sisters learn that courage doesn’t always mean being fearless.

NY Times Bestselling Author and Actor Sam Heughan praised the story, saying:

“Blue Hears a Moo is a charming romp through Scotland’s myths and magic—where Kelpies splash, Nessie peeks, and a friendly Highland Cow steals the show.”

While perfectly timed as a Halloween book for children, the new story book release is not Halloween-specific. It’s a whimsically illustrated book for children that works year-round for bedtime, classrooms, or cozy afternoons.

THE OUTLANDER CONNECTION

Waldo wrote BLUE HEARS a MOO! while living in Scotland for seven years with his partner, the production designer on the hit series Outlander. Their time exploring castles, lochs, and folklore directly inspired the adventures that Blue and his misfit crew experience in the book. In fact, the story was created in a series of coffee shops and cafes across Glasgow and Edinburgh. Many of Blue's sidekicks such as Sue Hoot Case, Stella the Catbrella, the Bees in Capris and the Travel Tree were all created on various trips and train rides across Scotland.

UNIQUE EXTENDED PAPERBACK EDITION

BLUE HEARS a MOO! offers a special extended paperback format that goes beyond the story. It includes pages of non-fiction learning matter designed for teachers, classrooms, and librarians:

- Animals Native to Scotland

- History of Halloween as Samhain

- Fun Facts about Scotland

- Scottish Monsters, Myths, and Surprises

This innovative feature makes the book not only entertaining but also educational, giving children a playful gateway into history, culture, and nature.

A PERFECT FIT FOR YOUNG READERS

With lively rhymes and vibrant illustrations, BLUE HEARS a MOO! is ideal for childrens books ages 3-5 and books for kids 4-6, while still engaging independent readers. Families and educators searching for preschool books age 4-5 will find it especially useful as it blends entertainment with gentle life lessons about courage and friendship.

HUMOR THAT CONNECTS ACROSS AGES

Parents who enjoy reading aloud kids picture books with humor will find themselves laughing along with their children. Featuring funny childrens book characters like Blue, his mischievous and fearless baby twin sisters, and Tickles MacGiggles, this funny characters picture book brings tickle opportunities and surprises to every page.

A GROWING GLOBAL SERIES

The Bear in a Bow Tie series has become beloved worldwide for combining heart, humor, and adventure. Previous titles include:

- The Bear Who Dared

- UnFROGettable Friends (a trip to Puerto Rico, featuring co-author and Grammy winner Luis Fonsi)

- The Bear and Pierre le Flair (a trip to France)

Now, BLUE HEARS a MOO! adds Scotland to Blue’s passport of adventures, further expanding the series’ global reach.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Title: BLUE HEARS a MOO! I’m Not Scared… Are You?

Publication Date: October 1, 2025

ISBN Paperback: 978-1-968239-07-7

ISBN Hardcover: 979-8-9870849-3-9

ISBN: ebook: 978-1-968239-05-3

Series: Bear in a Bow Tie (Book 4)

Publisher: Bear Affair Inc

Language: English

Format: 8 1/2 x 111 (portrait)

Age Range: up to 8 years old

Grades: P-2nd Grade

Author: Barry Brandon Waldo

Illustrator: Marcin Piwowarski

*Paperback SRP and Format: $12.99 (40 pages) Extended edition with educational pages for teachers, classrooms, and librarians

Availability: October 1st on Amazon; Barnes & Noble; TheGreatBritishBookShop.co.uk; Walmart.com; Google Books; Powell's Books; Booktopia; Book Depot and independent bookstores.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Barry Brandon Waldo is a bestselling children’s book author and former Disney and Mattel Entertainment executive. His books are celebrated for their humor, imagination, and universal messages of courage, self-confidence, diversity and friendship. In addition to the Bear in a Bow Tie series, he has also written MESSY McFARLEN'S TOMATO GARDEN and the Young Adult novel, Anna and the Apocalypse. Barry lives in Los Angeles, California and Cold Spring, New York. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

BLUE HEARS a MOO! New Children's Picture Book Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.