New from #1 Bestselling Children’s Picture Book Series, ‘The Bear and Pierre le Flair’ is a Magical Mystery Adventure

Blue the Bear's newest bedtime story mixes French culture with early learning fun in this picture book perfect for ages 4-8. Available now for holiday gifting.

HUDSON VALLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, the cherished character-building picture book series continues with "The Bear and Pierre le Flair: Blue's Moon Mystery," a beautifully illustrated children's bedtime story that brings French culture, adventure, and early learning to life. Launching today, this engaging read-aloud adventure adds a sprinkle of magic and moonlight to the #1 bestselling "Bear in a Bow Tie" collection, perfect for young readers and their families.

EDUCATIONAL ADVENTURE MEETS CULTURAL DISCOVERY

This enchanting children's picture book follows Blue, a creative bear beloved for his beginner art activities, as he embarks on a moon-shaped mystery that becomes an unforgettable lesson in friendship and problem-solving. His magical Bearplane whisks young readers away to France, where Blue meets Pierre le Flair, a charming French Bulldog and master baker who becomes his guide to learning and cultural appreciation. Together, they explore the wonders of Paris—from the iconic Eiffel Tower to famous French artists—while discovering that friendship is the sweetest treat of all.

WHAT EDUCATORS ARE SAYING

"This little blue bear shows us imagination is the passport to a child's brightest dreams," says Kim Thompson, Gifted and Talented Teacher at Ward Central Elementary, Cabot Public School District in Arkansas. "It's the perfect addition to both classroom and bedtime reading collections."

KEY EDUCATIONAL FEATURES for YOUNG READERS:

• Social emotional learning through friendship building

• Early reading development with carefully chosen sight words

• French language introduction for beginners

• Cultural discovery and appreciation

• Character development and values education

• Perfect for homeschool and classroom curriculum

"I wanted to create a children's picture book where friendship rises like a perfect soufflé, and every page turn feels like discovering a new work of art," says #1 bestselling author Barry Brandon Waldo. "This educational series combines early childhood development with multicultural awareness, helping young readers develop social skills while exploring the world beyond their neighborhood."

PERFECT HOLIDAY GIFT for YOUNG READERS

Designed for children ages 3-8, this educational picture book makes an ideal holiday gift that combines entertainment with learning value. A special bonus section includes:

• Early learning information about the phases of the moon

• Simple French phrases for beginners

• Cultural facts about France

• Parent and teacher 'fun facts' to share with children

BOOK DETAILS:

• Title: "The BEAR and PIERRE le FLAIR: Blue's Moon Mystery"

• Series: Bear in a Bow Tie (Book 3)

• Paperback (srp $12.99) ISBN: 979-8-9907528-1-8

• Hardcover (srp $18.99) ISBN: 979-8-9907528-0-1

• Publication Date: November 12, 2024

• Publisher: Bear Affair Inc

• Age Range: 3-8 years

• Perfect for: Bedtime stories, classroom reading, early learning, French language introductionAvailability and Purchase Information

"The BEAR and PIERRE le FLAIR: Blue's Moon Mystery" is available now at leading online retailers and wherever books are sold online such as:

• Walmart.com

• Barnes & Noble

• Amazon

ABOUT the BEAR in a BOW TIE EDUCATIONAL SERIES

The "Bear in a Bow Tie" collection has established itself as a leading early childhood development series. Starting with "The Bear Who Dared," which reached #1 on Amazon, the series introduced fundamental learning concepts through adventure stories. "UnFROGettable Friends," the second bestseller, expanded into music and Latin culture appreciation. Each picture book combines education with character-building stories, perfect for classroom reading and bedtime bonding.

ABOUT AUTHOR BARRY BRANDON WALDO

Barry Waldo is a #1 bestselling children's book author and co-creator of legendary franchises, including Monster High (Mattel) and Star Darlings (Disney). His distinguished career spans The Walt Disney Company, Mattel, and collaborations with Luis Fonsi and will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas. His innovative contributions to children's entertainment have earned widespread recognition. Waldo's young adult novel, "Anna and the Apocalypse" (Macmillan, 2018), preceded his successful venture into children's picture books with "The BEAR Who DARED." An Arkansas native, Barry divides his time between Los Angeles, New York, and London, traveling globally with his spouse, the Production Designer for "Outlander" (Sony, Starz) and "The Sandman" (Warner Brothers, Netflix).

