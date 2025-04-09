Messy McFarlen’s Tomato Garden Among Top Children’s Picture Books for Spring

Messy McFarlen's Tomato Garden, a new picture book for kids by Barry Waldo Peek inside the new picture book called Messy McFarlen's Tomato Garden Author and Creator Barry Waldo with Scott Daigre and illustrator Rafaella Villela

A Funny and Educational Children's Book About Gardening, Getting Grubby, Determination, and Bugs—Sprouts on Bookshelves in Time for Easter

COLD SPRING, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to dig into some grubby, gardening fun! Messy McFarlen's Tomato Garden, a laugh-out-loud picture book for kids, arrives today from Bear Affair Inc. Written by #1 bestselling author Barry Waldo (based in New York’s Hudson Valley) and tomato expert Scott Daigre, and brought to life with vibrant illustrations by Rafaela Villela, this nature-themed children's book is perfect for ages 3 to 8—plus parents, teachers, and caregivers who love gardening, bugs, and outdoor learning activities. Watch the book trailer here.

A Funny & Heartwarming Gardening Story for Kids

FOR GARDEN'S SAKE! Nobody believes Messy McFarlen can grow anything worthwhile—especially not his neighbor Pristina Purrfect and her kitty cat, Sour Puss. But with his muddy pup, a pocket full of tomato seeds, and a whole lot of heart, Messy is about to sprout something magical—and prove that the most unlikely gardener can grow the most amazing garden of all.

With a cast of talking tomatoes (like Aunt Ruby, the Snow Whites, Marzano, and Pineapple Pig), funny gardening mishaps, and a surprise twist, this book is a must-read for kids—and a top pick among children's picture books for spring and summer 2025.

“Pigpen has always been my favorite Peanuts character, and I’ve always wondered why he didn’t do something productive with all that dirt,” said author Barry Waldo. “Why not grow something MUD-TAC-U-LAR!”

In the crowded landscape of new children’s books about gardening, Messy McFarlen stands out with its universal themes of perseverance, determination, and the unexpected magic that happens when we embrace our uniqueness.

The collaboration with Scott Daigre, Owner-Producer of Tomatomania and tomato expert based in Ojai, California, adds an authentic gardening perspective that resonates with families interested in farm-to-table food, STEM garden books for preschoolers, and hands-on nature-based learning.

“Tomatomaniacs come in all shapes and sizes,” said Scott Daigre. “With the thousands of tomato varieties in the world, we wanted to show kids how fun and diverse growing your own tomato garden can be.”

“Talking tomatoes and the joys of digging in dirt make for an enchanting picture book—and will inspire young readers to ask to create their own garden projects,” says Anita Prentice, Educator, Grandmother, and President of the Board of Trustees at Desmond Fish Public Library (Garrison, NY).

Why Parents, Teachers, Librarians & Kids Will Love This Book

• Perfect for Little Gardeners! A great children's book about planting seeds, growing food, and connecting with nature.

• A Funny, Engaging Story for Early Readers! Rhyming text, silly moments, and repetition make it perfect for daycare, preschool, kindergarten, and first grade story time.

• Includes Real-Life Garden Bug Facts! Features Messy McFarlen’s Garden Bug Guide—a fun, two-page nonfiction section on ladybugs, praying mantises, bees, and more!

• Ideal for Spring Book Displays and Garden-Themed Curriculum! One of the best STEM books for kids 2025, perfect for early childhood outdoor learning.

Want to plant a love of gardening in young readers?

Messy McFarlen’s Tomato Garden is available at MessyMcFarlen.com, Amazon, IngramSpark, BarnesandNoble.com, TheGreatBritishBookShop.com, and independent bookstores like Powells.com, BarbarasBookstores.com and family farm stands.

We're excited to visit schools, classrooms, and children's libraries—whether its in person or via Zoom. Please contact baz@bearinabowtie.com to schedule a program.

Book Launch Events Include:

• Tomatomania Seedling Sale Events (Check tomatomania.com for schedule)

• April 25: Meet-the-Author at Farmers Market, Boscobel House & Gardens (Cold Spring, NY)

ISBN - 9798990752887

SRP: $18.99

Binding: Hardcover

Publication Date: April 8, 2025

Publisher: Bear Affair Inc

Language: English (Spanish coming June 2025)

Format/Pages: 8 1/2 x 11 (portrait); 34 pages

Age range: up to 8 years old

Grade range: P to 3

Author: Barry Brandon Waldo

Messy McFarlen's Tomato Garden

