Digitas Health Names Widerson Souza and Thiago Fernandes Deputy Chief Creative Officers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digitas Health announced the appointment of Widerson Souza and Thiago Fernandes in the newly created roles of Deputy Chief Creative Officers (CCOs). The award-winning creative duo will report to Chief Creative Officer Allison Ceraso to amplify Digitas Health’s bold, connected approach to creativity in healthcare.“Wid and Thiago represent the future of our creative leadership,” says Ceraso. “They’re a powerhouse duo with the vision, passion, and imagination to propel DH’s creative renaissance into our next chapter. Backed by the unrivaled data, media, and analytics of Publicis Health , their work will not only keep us at the forefront of connected health, it will ignite ideas that connect humanity, inspire action, and create real, lasting impact in the world.”Their appointment is part of an ongoing creative transformation at Digitas Health, sparked by Ceraso’s arrival at the end of 2024. The “Connected for Good” philosophy unites all facets of healthcare—patients, caregivers, and providers alike—to deliver exceptional work that serves both clients and the greater good.Wid and Thiago are the creative minds behind some of the most thought-provoking and awarded campaigns in healthcare. As a creative duo, they’ve consistently pushed the boundaries of what healthcare creativity can be, redefining expectations and earning global recognition. During their five years at AREA 23, they helped develop landmark work such as Lil Sugar – Master of Disguise, The Unwearable Collection, In Transit, and bAIgrapher, campaigns that earned industry acclaim and contributed to the agency’s creative success. Their leadership also drove recognition at Cannes Lions, including Silver Lions for Eurofarma’s innovative neonatal diagnostic device, Baby Minder.Throughout their careers, Wid and Thiago’s work has been defined by a sharp cultural lens, narrative craft, and a commitment to solving real healthcare problems. They now bring that expertise, vision, and momentum to Digitas Health, where they will help drive the next era of connected health creativity.“Bringing Wid and Thiago on board reflects our commitment to leading the industry in creative excellence. Their proven ability to transform ideas into impact will give our clients a powerful advantage and reinforce Digitas Health’s role as the partner of choice for brands looking to navigate an increasingly complex healthcare landscape,” said Brian Lefkowitz, President, Digitas Health.About Digitas HealthDigitas Health is the connected health creative agency that addresses complex health challenges through creativity and empathy. Guided by its purpose—Connected, for Good—the agency recognizes that health is deeply personal, often complex, and profoundly important. Digitas Health designs and builds innovative solutions that connect brands to people in meaningful and lasting ways, using bold ideas, advanced analytics, and transformative strategies to drive impactful change. For more information, visit us at www.digitashealth.com About Publicis HealthAt Publicis Health, we believe keeping the world healthy is our most extraordinary social endeavor. Because one person’s wellbeing is the responsibility of the many. As part of Publicis Groupe and built on the world’s foremost intelligence platform, we create sharper, more memorable, and valuable brands for better outcomes. Powered by more than 8,000 healthcare communications, data, and medical specialists, our global agency collective is at the heart of international health communications. We Make Health Happen. For more information, visit us at www.publicishealth.com

