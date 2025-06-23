Digitas Health Appoints Craig Romanok as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Strategic Growth and Commercial Excellence

Craig Romanok, Chief Commercial Officer, Digitas Health

Driving business growth and creative impact, Romanok strengthens Digitas Health’s commitment to what's next in health

He’s a builder of relationships, a believer in creativity, and someone who understands how to turn purpose into performance.” — Brian Lefkowitz, President, Digitas Health

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digitas Health, the first global connected health agency and part of Publicis Health, is excited to announce the appointment of Craig Romanok as Chief Commercial Officer. With more than 30 years of healthcare experience, Romanok has a legacy of transforming creative ambition into commercial results—helping brands grow, teams thrive, and networks stand apart. In his new role, he will focus on accelerating business growth, strengthening client partnerships, and helping Digitas Health push the boundaries of what’s next in health communications.“At a time when the healthcare communication’s landscape is more competitive than ever, having someone of Craig Romanok’s caliber join our leadership is not just an asset—it’s a game-changer,” said Brian Lefkowitz, President of Digitas Health.“While other networks are restructuring, merging, and cutting back, we’re reinvesting in the people who move our clients forward. Craig brings unmatched experience, creative firepower, and a sharp commercial lens—all of which will help unlock smarter, faster, more connected solutions for the brands we serve.”Romanok joins Digitas Health following a highly distinguished tenure at Omnicom Health, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer and President of CDMP. During his time at Omnicom Health, he played a pivotal role in shaping the network’s creative and commercial ambition, most notably contributing to its recognition as Network of the Year 2025. Craig is known for building people-first cultures, uniting teams around bold ideas, and turning vision into platforms that drive real change. His leadership is grounded in trust, creativity, and a focus on work that makes a difference.At Digitas Health, he joins a network dedicated to forging better human connections by seamlessly integrating data, insight, and creativity to transform healthcare solutions for the greater good. With offices in Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago, Digitas Health partners with clients to deliver solutions that are as effective as they are meaningful, leveraging creativity that doesn’t just chase metrics but changes lives.“We are connected, for good,” added Lefkowitz. “And Craig is exactly the kind of leader who lives that promise. He’s a builder of relationships, a believer in creativity, and someone who understands how to turn purpose into performance.”Digitas Health is a full-service creative agency that addresses complex health challenges through creativity and empathy. Guided by its purpose—Connected, for Good—the agency recognizes that health is deeply personal, often complex, and profoundly important. Digitas Health designs and builds innovative solutions that connect brands to people in meaningful and lasting ways, using bold ideas, advanced analytics, and transformative strategies to drive impactful change. For more information, visit us at www.digitashealth.com With offices in Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago, Digitas Health is a member of the world’s largest healthcare communications network, Publicis Healthcare Communications Group. As a member of this elite network, Digitas Health is also a member of the Paris-based Publicis Groupe S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0000130577), the world’s third-largest communications group, second-largest media counsel and buying group, and a leader in digital communications.

