Digitas Health Elevates Elle McComsey to Chief Strategy Officer 

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digitas Health has named Elle McComsey Chief Strategy Officer, underscoring the agency’s belief that connected thinking—driven by empathy and powered by intelligence—is the future of health. Her promotion reflects the agency’s commitment to fully leveraging the scale of Publicis Groupe, tapping into its Core AI and consumer data engine to deliver more personalized, effective healthcare brand experiences. It marks a pivotal step toward building healthcare brands that are smarter, more connected, and creatively undeniable.“Elle is the kind of strategic leader every creative dreams of working with,” said Allison Ceraso, Chief Creative Officer at Digitas Health. “Her ability to find clarity in complexity, uncover rich human truths, and transform them into breakthrough creative platforms is unmatched. With Elle at the helm of our strategy discipline, we’re poised to deliver the most meaningful and human-first work yet.”In her new role as Chief Strategy Officer, Elle McComsey is leading the shift to Integrated Strategy—Digitas Health’s model that unifies Brand, Engagement, and Data Strategy in close partnership with Chief Medical Officer Scott Raidel. The model is designed to build cross-functional fluency and shared strategic tools that meet the demands of modern healthcare brands—leaning into the complexity of client challenges to ensure brand promises are consistently and meaningfully fulfilled.It’s not just a new structure. It’s a new way of connected thinking.McComsey is recognized for her leadership in redefining how modern healthcare brands connect with their audiences. Her “patients are built, not born” philosophy reflects the belief that brands must design experiences that equip patients and HCPs with the knowledge and confidence to navigate care. She elevates brand stewardship into a leadership discipline, focused not just on what a brand represents but on how it’s lived across the entire experience. Multiple brands under her strategic direction have been recognized by Gartner as Genius level in the PharmaRX category—a reflection of her ability to bring consumer-grade thinking to healthcare. McComsey is helping healthcare brands show up with the clarity, cohesion, and emotional intelligence of the world’s most effective consumer brands.Her integrated thinking has also shaped the evolution of Verilogue , Digitas Health’s proprietary conversation intelligence platform and the world’s largest collection of real point-of-care dialogues. Under McComsey’s leadership, the platform has been reimagined, moving beyond passive listening to become a strategic engine within brand planning. In a world driven by quantitative data, she has championed the value of conversation, putting qualitative insight back at the center of the work.With over two decades of experience in digital, CRM, and social strategy, McComsey has driven brand success for Hyundai USA, Genesis USA, Mercedes-Benz, Sephora, L’Oreal, Sony Electronics, Heinz Ketchup, Bagel Bites, Ore-Ida, and Arm & Hammer Brands. She brings that same discipline and consumer sensibility to healthcare, combining strategic insight with a commitment to making healthcare brands more human, resonant, and experience-driven.A juror for the Clio, Effie, and One Show awards, McComsey has a sharp eye for insight-driven creative—and a deep commitment to work that drives impact. She recently was named a Campaign US Inspiring Woman in the Transforming Technology category.Her promotion reflects Digitas Health’s commitment to a more connected, insight-led future for healthcare—where strategy leads with empathy, creativity works harder, and brands show up wholeheartedly to connect people to better care, for good.Digitas Health is a full-service creative agency that addresses complex health challenges through creativity and empathy. Guided by its purpose—Connected, for Good—the agency recognizes that health is deeply personal, often complex, and profoundly important. Digitas Health designs and builds innovative solutions that connect brands to people in meaningful and lasting ways, using bold ideas, advanced analytics, and transformative strategies to drive impactful change. For more information, visit us at www.digitashealth.com With offices in Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago, Digitas Health is a member of the world’s largest healthcare communications network, Publicis Healthcare Communications Group. As a member of this elite network, Digitas Health is also a member of the Paris-based Publicis Groupe S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0000130577), the world’s third-largest communications group, second-largest media counsel and buying group, and a leader in digital communications.

