Eylsia Nicolas Sets Record with Nine of Top Ten Spots on Groover Singer-Songwriter Global and U.S. Charts

Eylsia Nicolas, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach and Real Boxer Groover Global Chart For Singer/Songwriter

We are thrilled to have nine of our songs in the top ten of the Groover Singer-Songwriter charts. This sets a new record for any legitimate chart recognized in the industry.” — Lisa Pamintuan, President Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eylsia Nicolas has achieved an unprecedented milestone, securing nine of the top ten positions on the Groover Singer-Songwriter Global and U.S. charts. This historic accomplishment underscores her growing influence as a versatile and innovative voice in today’s music industry.

Lisa Pamintuan, President of Nicolas of Palm Beach, expressed her enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to have nine of our songs in the top ten of the Groover Singer-Songwriter charts. This sets a new record for any legitimate chart recognized in the industry. Groover is rapidly becoming a vital platform for emerging artists.”

She further noted, “This achievement follows Eylsia’s groundbreaking record of spanning six different genres in just one week.”

Critics have also taken notice. Kindline Magazine described Eylsia as “one of the most innovative voices in contemporary pop.” While she is primarily recognized for her Christian values and inspirational themes, her musical versatility extends into R&B, jazz, and country. Her song “Wings of an Angel” was hailed by Uphere Magazine as a masterpiece, with others noting her ability to make the universal personal and the personal universal.

Eylsia’s story is as compelling as her music. A former tennis prodigy, she was the youngest winner of the Irish Open and later competed at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open until an injury ended her athletic career. Transitioning into music, she became a senior officer and partner at Deco Disc, a record label company best known for its patented compact disc format, which featured legendary artists including Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Kenny Rogers, and Luciano Pavarotti. She has since held executive roles across multiple companies and was the youngest president of a U.S. college, though her passion for singing and songwriting has always remained her true calling.

After a severe health setback that affected her voice, Eylsia regained her ability to sing with support from medical experts and innovative technology developed through her company, Worldipi.com. Reflecting on her journey, she said: “Some people are lucky to get a second chance at life; I have had many.”

Today, as the owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach and Real Boxer, Eylsia is preparing to embark on a product tour, followed by a limited world tour in entertainment. Pamintuan emphasizes, “While Eylsia extends her gratitude to her doctors, scientists, curators, critics, and fans, her tenacity and will to overcome obstacles are matched only by her God-given talents.”

Eylsia Nicolas continues to inspire with her music and resilience, marking a new chapter in her evolving career.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach represents Palm Beach’s global reputation as a casual luxury capital. The brand offers fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, and is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies, which fosters collaborations across science, technology, art, and entertainment.

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia Nicolas is a singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and innovator whose career spans athletics, education, business, and the arts. She owns Nicolas of Palm Beach, Real Boxer, and Worldipi.com. Her music blends multiple genres and has earned international recognition for its emotional depth and versatility.

About Deco Disc

Deco Disc was a record label company recognized for its patented compact disc format that featured some of the world’s most celebrated artists, including Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Kenny Rogers, and Luciano Pavarotti. By focusing on intellectual property and innovation in recorded music, Deco Disc established itself as a unique contributor to the evolution of the music industry.

Thanks For Everything by Eylsia Nicolas

