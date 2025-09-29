DBA Group from New York: decarbonization is a strategic choice for the future of data centers

The push for decarbonization is a strategic choice. This was announced by DBA Group from New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The push for decarbonization is a strategic choice. This was announced by DBA Group from New York.The push for decarbonization makes energy saving no longer just an ethical choice, but a strategic necessity. This is the context for the commitment of companies such as DBA Group, whose innovative solutions are among the topics discussed at an international round table connected from New York.The meeting was attended by Raffaele De Bettin, CEO of DBA Group, and Sacha Busetti, head of the Mission Critical Infrastructures division of DBA SpA, to discuss the growing role of data centers in the cities of the future. As Raffaele De Bettin pointed out, data centers: ‘Have become essential and, in our cities, are true architectural features integrated into urban agglomerations’.In this context, DBA Group's environmental awareness, highlighted by Sacha Busetti, manifests itself through concrete solutions. The company designs data centers not only as technological infrastructures, but as part of a larger urban ecosystem, with a particular focus on energy saving. One of the reference models lies in the design of systems for using the heat produced by data centers to power city district heating networks.This circular approach transforms a problem into a resource, reducing both carbon footprint and energy costs. In this way, DBA Group demonstrates that energy efficiency and sustainability are not only an ethical obligation but a vital part of the design and functionality of the data centers of the future.DBA Group, an independent holding company, specializes in providing consulting, architecture, engineering, project management, and ICT solutions focused on the lifecycle management of mission-critical works and infrastructure. Since 1995, it has designed 550 MW, built over 120 data centers, and 800 Edge & PoPs in 9 countries.

