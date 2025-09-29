SageMaster Wins Best Trading Solution at Entrepreneur Middle East’s Tech Innovation Awards 2025 SageMaster Wins Best Trading Solution at Entrepreneur Middle East’s Tech Innovation Awards 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SageMaster , co-founded by brothers Moyn Islam, CEO, and Eshaan Islam, CTO, has been named the winner of Best Trading Solution at the Entrepreneur Middle East Tech Innovation Awards 2025, held in Dubai.The annual awards shine a spotlight on the companies and individuals defining the region’s digital future, with categories spanning fintech, AI, healthtech and digital transformation. SageMaster’s recognition reflects its growing role in reshaping how traders approach strategy building through education and technology.Created to make financial markets more accessible, SageMaster provides AI-assisted tools that simplify the design and monitoring of trading strategies without ever removing user control. Its suite includes DCA Assist and Grid Assist, which allow traders to study and respond to market movements in crypto with precision, and Magic Terminal, designed for forex strategy formation and position management. A recently added hybrid model, Omni Assist, combines the strengths of DCA and grid approaches to adapt across different market conditions. Unlike custodial platforms, SageMaster never holds funds. All connections run through encrypted APIs, maintaining transparency and security at every stage.The platform was built by entrepreneurs, developers and traders with a shared belief that financial literacy and responsibility must sit at the centre of innovation. Alongside its tools, SageMaster provides educational resources to help users understand the principles behind their strategies.Accepting the award, Co-Founder and CEO Moyn Islam stated: “Winning Best Trading Solutions is recognition not only of what we have built, but of why we built it. Our mission has always been to empower people to approach trading with clarity and confidence, supported by tools that make the process simpler and more transparent.”Co-Founder and CTO Eshaan Islam added: “For me, this award validates the technology itself. From Grid Assist to Omni Assist, our goal has been to engineer tools that adapt to complex markets while giving users full control over configuration and execution. It’s about making algorithmic strategy accessible without compromising on responsibility or security.”The Tech Innovation Awards 2025 brought together leading entrepreneurs, investors and enterprises from across the region, reaffirming the UAE’s role as a hub for technology-driven progress. SageMaster’s recognition highlights how responsible use of AI and smart tooling is shaping the next chapter of financial technology from the Middle East to the world.

