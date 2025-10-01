Rani Vanouska T. Modely’s OMNYA Foundation to gift 1M footballs and promote football as UNESCO heritage.

OMNYA Foundation Princess Rani Vanouska Modely Rani Vanouska

Rani Vanouska T. Modely launches OMNYA Foundation to deliver 1 million footballs to children and make football UNESCO World Heritage

LONDON , LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Football generates over $400 billion every year. Yet millions of children in Africa, Asia, and Latin America still kick plastic bottles instead of a ball. At the same time, more than 8 billion tons of plastic suffocate our planet.This is the paradox the OMNYA Foundation is determined to solve.Led by Rani Vanouska T. Modely , global strategist in sport and diplomacy, the Foundation officially launches its flagship initiative, Football World Heritage : the first humanitarian and environmental operating system built inside the world’s greatest passion.A Tesla-like disruption for footballOMNYA’s mission is bold: to deliver one million footballs made from recycled plastic by 2034, turning waste into play and hope. Each OMNYABALL is made from 11 recycled bottles, symbolizing innovation, circular economy, and the universal right of children to play.More than a humanitarian movement, OMNYA introduces sustainability into the heart of football, reducing plastic waste and creating a new blueprint for how sport can contribute to climate action.Media and partners have described OMNYA as “the Tesla of Football”. Just as Tesla redefined mobility, OMNYA is reprogramming football as a tool for humanity and the planet.A UNESCO-backed missionThis initiative directly supports the candidacy of football to be inscribed as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. In 2021, H.E. Altay Cengizer, President of the UNESCO General Conference, officially acknowledged Rani Vanouska T. Modely as the original initiator of this historic movement.Her leadership has since been reinforced through global platforms, including a Forbes high-level interview with Altay Cengizer and legendary communicator Jacques Séguéla (Vivendi), highlighting football’s power as a cultural, humanitarian, and environmental force.“One ball won’t change the world. But it can change the world of one child.”Today, OMNYA Foundation is mobilizing governments, legendary players, cultural leaders, and international institutions around one cause: to make football a shared heritage of humanity.Key ObjectivesDistribute 1 million OMNYABALLS made from recycled plastic to unprivileged children worldwideBuild tens of thousands of safe playfields, integrating sustainability standardsUnite all 211 FIFA nations under a common pledge for humanity and the environmentSecure football’s official recognition as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of HumanityThis mission was recently introduced at the International Peace Congress in Brussels, where Rani Vanouska T. Modely emphasized football as both a diplomatic and environmental tool for peace, alongside leading voices such as Philippe D. Jaffé (UN Committee on the Rights of the Child).About Rani Vanouska T. ModelyRani Vanouska T. Modely is a global strategist specializing in sport, diplomacy, and humanitarian impact. Often referred to as “The Mother Teresa of Football”, she is the founder of the OMNYA Foundation and leader of the global campaign to recognize football as intangible cultural heritage at UNESCO. Her vision: to use football — the world’s greatest passion — as a tool for peace, sustainability, and unity.About OMNYA FoundationThe OMNYA Foundation is the world’s first humanitarian and environmental operating system built inside football. Its flagship program, Football World Heritage, aims to reprogram the future of the game. Its mission: to turn plastic into play, to give every child a ball and a field, and to elevate football as a heritage of humanity.

