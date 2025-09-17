ROKiT TYRES HEADLINE THE 2025 WESTON BEACH RACE

ROKiT Weston Beach Race ROKiT Motocross Tyres ROKiT Motocross Tyres

ROKiT return to Weston Super Mare this October as Title Partner of the ROKiT Tyres Weston Beach Race

The Weston Beach Race is a fantastic event and the perfect opportunity to announce the launch of our ROKiT Motocross tyres” — Jonathan Kendrick

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROKiT is proud to announce its return at Weston Super Mare this October as Title Partner of the ROKiT Tyres 2025 Weston Beach Race.The event this year is expected to feature 1,500 riders with 90,000 spectators in attendance, who will once again enjoy the thrills of Weston Beach racing.ROKiT are using this year’s partnership to announce the world launch of the ROKiT Motocross range of tyres – a bold new step in high-performance off-road technology.Riders and fans will be able to visit the ROKiT tent on the beachfront, where the full tyre line-up will be on display. Our team of experts will be on-site to answer questions, showcase the innovation behind the range, and walk everyone through the design built to dominate on dirt, sand, and everything in between.But that’s not all - this launch goes straight to the track. Several elite riders will be racing on ROKiT tyres during the event, putting them to the ultimate test in real competition.Whether you’re a pro rider, a club rider, or an off-road enthusiast, this is your opportunity to experience a new era of motocross tyres built with the same pioneering spirit behind the ROKiT brand.Jonathan Kendrick , the Chairman of ROKiT the title sponsor of the ROKiT BMW Motorrad World Superbike team, said "The Weston Beach Race is a fantastic event and the perfect opportunity to announce the launch of our ROKiT Motocross tyres, the first of our new range of tyres to complement our fast-growing rosta of motorcycle products."And for those looking to make their machines sparkle we will also be showcasing our ROKiT Off Motorcycle cleaning products as well as ROKiT Up and ROKiT Bond, our handy inflation and tyre repair products.Furthermore for those working up a thirst, a cold award winning ABK Beer awaits you at the beach too!The 2025 ROKiT Tyres Weston Beach Race takes place from 3rd – 5th October.For those looking to attend the event please go to www.rhlactivities.com and for more information on ROKiT, please visit www.rokit.com

