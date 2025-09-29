Moutai Prince by Chengdu Wanjiazu Technology Co., Ltd Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards

Moutai Prince

Chengdu Wanjiazu Technology Co., Ltd's Moutai Prince Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards , a highly respected and well-recognized award program in the field of packaging design, has announced Chengdu Wanjiazu Technology Co., Ltd 's Moutai Prince as a Gold winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Moutai Prince within the competitive packaging industry.The Moutai Prince packaging design showcases the importance of cohesive branding and visual appeal in the packaging industry. Its thoughtful color coordination, pattern design, and craftsmanship not only enhance the product's aesthetic but also effectively communicate the cultural significance of the brand, making it highly relevant to consumers seeking a deeper connection with their purchases.Moutai Prince stands out in the market with its unique bottle design inspired by the natural beauty of a sesame pod and flower. The sleek, curved form of the bottle base, combined with the intricately crafted cap featuring sesame petal motifs and an illustration of five cranes, creates a striking visual appeal while conveying a sense of refinement and cultural value.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as motivation for Chengdu Wanjiazu Technology Co., Ltd to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. By focusing on innovative design solutions that merge aesthetics, functionality, and cultural significance, the company aims to inspire future trends and elevate industry standards.Team MembersMoutai Prince was designed by the talented team at Chengdu Wanjiazu Technology Co., Ltd, with Jingan Jia serving as the General Manager and Design Director.Interested parties may learn more at:About Chengdu Wanjiazu Technology Co., LtdChengdu Wanjiazu Technology Co., Ltd is an integrated service provider with over a decade of experience in liquor packaging and brand design in China. The company offers comprehensive solutions, including product packaging design, marketing strategy, advertising creative design, and new media operation, enjoying a strong reputation within the industry.About Kweichow Moutai-Flavor Series Spirits Marketing Co., Ltd.Kweichow Moutai-Flavor Series Spirits Marketing Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Moutai Group, is responsible for the marketing, promotion, and sales of the Moutai brand. Established in 2014 and headquartered in Renhuai City, Guizhou Province, the company has become a leading enterprise in the Chinese wine market, known for its effective brand positioning, planning, publicity, and promotion strategies.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award in Packaging Design recognizes designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, and brand identity reflection. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, based on pre-established evaluation criteria. The award serves as a benchmark for excellence in packaging design, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding packaging design across various industries. With a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the award celebrates creativity, innovation, and the positive impact of good design on society. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, aims to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit the global community, ultimately contributing to a better world through the power of exceptional design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

