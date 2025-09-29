Mountain Dew Hard Dew 2024 by PepsiCo Design and Innovation Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards

Mountain Dew Hard Dew 2024

PepsiCo Design and Innovation Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Packaging Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PepsiCo Design and Innovation has been announced as a winner of the highly respected A' Design Award for their exceptional work titled "Mountain Dew Hard Dew 2024" in the Packaging Design category. The A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition within the packaging and design industries, celebrating innovative and well-executed designs that push the boundaries of creativity and functionality.The award-winning packaging design for Mountain Dew Hard Dew 2024 showcases PepsiCo Design and Innovation's commitment to creating designs that resonate with their target audience while aligning with current industry trends. This recognition highlights the design's relevance to the evolving needs and preferences of consumers in the beverage market, particularly in the growing segment of adult-oriented, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages.Mountain Dew Hard Dew 2024's packaging design draws inspiration from popular tattoo art, specifically biker tattoos in the U.S. and dragon tattoos in the Asia-Pacific region. The vibrant blue and green color scheme, combined with the fierce and fantastical dragon imagery, creates a striking visual impact that captures the brand's iconic energy and attitude. This unique approach to packaging design sets Mountain Dew Hard Dew 2024 apart from competitors in the market, offering a fresh and exciting perspective that appeals to adventurous adult consumers.Winning the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a testament to PepsiCo Design and Innovation's dedication to excellence and innovation in packaging design. This recognition is expected to inspire the team to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality in future projects, further solidifying the brand's position as a leader in the industry. The award also highlights the potential for Mountain Dew Hard Dew 2024's packaging design to influence trends and standards within the beverage packaging sector.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning packaging design for Mountain Dew Hard Dew 2024 by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:About PepsiCo Design & InnovationPepsiCo is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies with over $65 billion in net revenue in 2012 and a global portfolio of diverse and beloved brands. The company's Design and Innovation team plays a crucial role in developing packaging designs that capture the essence of each brand while meeting the evolving needs and preferences of consumers worldwide. Through their creative expertise and commitment to excellence, PepsiCo Design and Innovation continues to set new standards in the packaging industry.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to packaging designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation, creativity, and impact within their respective markets. Winners of this award are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert judges evaluates each entry based on pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovation, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence. By meeting and exceeding these standards, Golden A' Design Award winners serve as benchmarks for excellence in the packaging industry, inspiring future generations of designers to push the boundaries of what is possible in packaging design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes exceptional design across various industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Packaging Design Award celebrates the creativity and innovation of packaging designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands from around the world. The competition provides a platform for entrants to showcase their talents, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. Through its rigorous evaluation process, involving a panel of expert judges, the A' Design Award ensures that only the most outstanding packaging designs receive recognition. By participating in this prestigious competition, designers and brands have the opportunity to establish themselves as leaders in their field and inspire others to strive for excellence in packaging design. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that benefit society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://packagingaward.net

