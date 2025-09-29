Indian Absinthe by Dheeraj Bangur Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards

Indian Absinthe

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The prestigious A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of packaging design, has announced Dheeraj Bangur 's "Indian Absinthe" as the Gold winner in the Packaging Design category. This recognition highlights the exceptional craftsmanship and innovative approach behind the Indian Absinthe packaging, solidifying its position as a groundbreaking design within the industry.The A' Packaging Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence in the packaging industry, recognizing designs that not only captivate consumers but also align with current trends and needs. Indian Absinthe's triumph demonstrates its relevance and impact, showcasing how a well-executed packaging design can elevate a product and resonate with its target audience.Indian Absinthe's packaging design is a masterful fusion of tradition and mystery, encapsulating the essence of the bold spirit within. The elegant emerald-green bottle, adorned with intricate embossing, gold foiling, and a debossed botanical pattern, creates a tactile and visually striking experience. This meticulous attention to detail reflects the rich complexity of the absinthe itself, inviting consumers to explore a world where heritage and innovation intertwine.Winning the Gold A' Design Award for Packaging Design not only celebrates Indian Absinthe's achievements but also sets the stage for future innovation within Dheeraj Bangur's brand. This recognition serves as a catalyst, inspiring the design team to continue pushing boundaries, exploring new creative avenues, and setting new standards in the packaging industry.About Dheeraj BangurDheeraj Bangur is a design virtuoso and a maestro of communication design, hailing from the illustrious MIT Institute of Design. With a passion for design and art coursing through his veins, he blends creativity with purpose, shaping narratives that transcend the ordinary. As a multiple-time laureate in packaging and branding, Dheeraj's journey is a relentless quest for design excellence. Beyond his craft, he is a traveler and wordsmith, infusing his experiences into designs that inspire and elevate the human experience.About BrandsthanBrandsthan is a premier design studio based in Jaipur, India, specializing in branding and packaging design. Led by award-winning designer Dheeraj Bangur, the studio delivers innovative solutions that resonate with consumers and elevate brands. Brandsthan's work reflects a deep understanding of consumer psychology, market trends, and the strategic role of design in business growth. Through a blend of traditional principles and cutting-edge techniques, the studio creates memorable, functional, and aesthetically pleasing designs that stand out in today's competitive marketplace.About BrandsthanElevate your brand with the multiple-time India's Best Design Award winner. Brandsthan consistently delivers excellence to clients, earning global recognition and accolades. Their dedication ensures your brand's success through a range of services, including branding and packaging design, social media ad campaigns, digital media design solutions, and complete graphic design solutions.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award in Packaging Design recognizes designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, sustainability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. Winners are selected based on rigorous criteria, including material choice, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, and technical excellence. The award serves as a mark of distinction, highlighting the skill and vision of the designers who push the boundaries of packaging design to create solutions that benefit both consumers and the industry as a whole.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in packaging design. Welcoming entries from designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. The competition is judged by an esteemed panel of experts who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria, ensuring a rigorous and fair selection process. By celebrating innovative packaging designs, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and promote the development of products and projects that benefit society and create a better world. Interested parties may explore past laureates, learn more about the competition, and submit their own projects at:

