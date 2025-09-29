Karnataka Tourism Announces Roadshow in Seoul, South Korea

Stone Chariot of Hampi: An Icon of Timeless Craftsmanship and Architectural Brilliance Bhutanatha Temple, Badami: Where Ancient Carvings Meet the Serenity of Sacred Waters Aihole is a historic site of ancient and medieval era Buddhist, Hindu and Jain monuments. Yana Caves in the Heart of Karnataka Bandipur National Park: A peaceful herd in their natural habitat

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its strategic outreach to the Asian travel market, Karnataka Tourism will organize a roadshow in Seoul, South Korea, on 30 September 2025. The event aims to engage with South Korea’s travel trade professionals, media representatives, tour operators, and travel agents to promote Karnataka’s diverse tourism offerings and explore opportunities for collaboration.The roadshow will present Karnataka under its official tourism identity, “One State, Many Worlds,” with detailed presentations highlighting the state’s wide-ranging attractions across heritage, nature, wildlife, wellness, and culture. These sessions will provide attendees with in-depth information and visual insights into iconic destinations such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi, the historic temples of Belur and Halebidu, and the royal city of Mysuru, known for its palaces and cultural significance.Presentations will also showcase Karnataka’s natural landscapes, including the Western Ghats, known for their biodiversity, trekking routes, and coffee estates, as well as the Karavali Coast, which offers scenic beaches and vibrant coastal traditions. Wildlife tourism will be featured through national parks such as Nagarahole, Bannerghatta, and Kabini, highlighting safari experiences and conservation-focused travel.Cultural and lifestyle experiences will be another focus area, with presentations covering the grandeur of Mysuru Dasara, Karnataka’s rich tradition of craftsmanship, and its renowned culinary offerings—including filter coffee, Mysore Pak, and masala dosa—giving South Korean travel professionals a well-rounded view of the state’s tourism appeal.The roadshow is designed as a business-to-business (B2B) networking platform, allowing South Korean travel trade stakeholders to interact with Karnataka Tourism officials and representatives. Discussions will explore key themes such as heritage and culture, adventure and nature-based travel, wellness tourism, and community-based experiences that resonate with the preferences of Japanese and South Korean travelers.The Karnataka Tourism delegation will be led by senior officials, including Mr. Akram Pasha, IAS, Commissioner, Department of Tourism – Government of Karnataka, and Mr. Janardhana H.P., Joint Director, Department of Tourism – Government of Karnataka, along with key representatives from the department, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), Jungle Lodges & Resorts Ltd., and other tourism stakeholders.Through this initiative, Karnataka Tourism aims to strengthen its engagement with the South Korean travel industry, raise awareness about its multifaceted tourism potential, and foster long-term partnerships that position Karnataka as a compelling travel destination in the Indian subcontinent.

