Electric Green Taxiing System (EGTS) Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Electric Green Taxiing System (EGTS) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Electric Green Taxiing System (EGTS) Market Through 2025?

The market for the electric green taxiing system has experienced significant expansion over the recent past. Its progression is set to increase from a value of $1.29 billion in 2024 to $1.48 billion in the following year, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. Factors such as the need for improved operational efficiency, expansion of airline fleets, implementation of sophisticated ground handling procedures, growing call for reduced airport noise levels, and an intensified emphasis by airlines on minimizing taxiing delays are contributing to the historical growth trend.

Anticipated to experience swift increases in the coming years, the electric green taxiing system market is predicted to reach the value of $2.52 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The ascension during the projected period is a result of the expansion of digital and smart airport structures, the emergence of novel electric taxiing technologies, enhancements in collaborations between Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and airline companies, heightened investments towards eco-friendly airport facilities, along with the increased utilization of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things in airplane taxiing solutions. The forecasted period will exhibit novel patterns such as progression in lightweight materials suitable for EGTS components, sophisticated integration applying digital twin technology, creation of adaptable and scalable taxiing systems, advancements in wireless charging services, and evolved partnership frameworks amongst airports and technological suppliers.

Download a free sample of the electric green taxiing system (egts) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27740&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Electric Green Taxiing System (EGTS) Market?

The surge in air traffic is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the electric green taxiing system market. The systematic movement of aircraft in the air and on the ground, known as air traffic, is on the increase, spurred by developments in tourism. Ease of travel, simpler visa procedures and more promotion of worldwide destinations are prompting more individuals to visit both international and domestic places. Electric green taxiing systems are instrumental in managing air traffic, facilitating more efficient ground movements and easing runway congestion for better airport functionality. The Airports Council International (ACI), a Canadian airport authority organization, projected in January 2025, for instance, that global passenger traffic should beat pre-pandemic levels and hit 9.5 billion by 2024, 12 billion by 2030, and eventually double to 19.5 billion by 2042 relative to 2024. Hence, the swelling air traffic is contributing to the growth of the electric green taxiing system market. A rising advocacy for lessening carbon emissions in favor of sustainability initiatives is also propelling the growth of the electric green taxiing system market. Carbon emissions denote the release of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases into the environment majorly as a result of burning fossil fuels. This process releases the stored carbon as carbon dioxide, a key greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere. Electric green taxiing systems can reduce carbon emissions by enabling aircraft to taxi with electric motors rather than main jet engines, curtailing unnecessary fuel consumption on the ground. A case in point is Microsoft, a US-based software development company, which according to their 2022 Environmental Sustainability Report, purchased 1.44 million metric tons of carbon credits and retired 514,156 metric tons in FY22 to meet their annual carbon neutrality commitment. As such, the increasing demand to minimize carbon emissions is accelerating the growth of the electric green taxiing system market.

Which Players Dominate The Electric Green Taxiing System (EGTS) Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Electric Green Taxiing System (EGTS) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Boeing Company

• Airbus S.A.S.

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• General Electric Company

• BAE Systems

• UTC Aerospace Systems

• Collins Aerospace

• Safran S.A.

• Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Electric Green Taxiing System (EGTS) Market?

Trend 1:

Top corporate entities active in the electric green taxiing system (EGTS) market have been focusing on strategic alliances as a means of advancing technology development, securing regulatory certifications, broadening market penetration, and improving operational effectiveness, all while minimizing environmental damage. In June 2025, StandardAero, a company based in the US that manufactures aerospace components, coordinated with Green Taxi Solutions (GTS), a US-originated aviation firm, to obtain Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for an electric taxiing system installed on aircrafts. The aim of this system is to reduce emissions, fuel consumption, and noise during ground handling operations. This venture is supported by a $5.6 million investment from the FAA's CLEEN grant. Following successful trials on an Airbus A320, and receiving Airbus' technical non-objection, the system anticipates its certification by 2027. Further endorsements from EASA and Brazil’s ANAC are also under consideration. The system, which is adaptable for retrofitting, derives its power from electric motors installed on the main landing gear that use the aircraft's APU. This process helps to minimize fuel consumption by around 85% in comparison to the main engines, thereby conserving up to 80,000 gallons of fuel each year. The system also contributes to cost reduction, brake wear reduction, improved turnaround times, and demands only minimal alterations to the establishment.

Global Electric Green Taxiing System (EGTS) Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The electric green taxiing system (EGTS) market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Electric Motors, Power Electronics, Batteries, Other Components

2) By Type Of Aircraft: Commercial Aircraft, Private Jets, Cargo Aircraft, Military Aircraft

3) By Technology: Battery Electric Systems, Hybrid Electric Systems, Fuel Cell Technology, Integrated Automation Systems

4) By Application: Airport Operations, Airline Ground Support Equipment, Environmental Compliance, Cost-Efficiency Initiatives

5) By End User: Airlines, Airport Authorities, Ground Handling Service Providers, Government Or Military Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Electric Motors: Wheel Hub Motors, Axial Flux Motors, Radial Flux Motors, Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors (PMSM), Induction Motors

2) By Power Electronics: Inverters, Converters, Motor Controllers, Power Distribution Units, Thermal Management Systems

3) By Batteries: Lithium-Ion Batteries, Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries, Solid-State Batteries, Battery Management Systems (BMS)

4) By Other Components: Landing Gear Actuators, Cabling And Connectors, Sensors And Control Units, Charging Interfaces, Energy Recovery Systems

View the full electric green taxiing system (egts) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-green-taxiing-system-egts-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Electric Green Taxiing System (EGTS) Market?

In the Electric Green Taxiing System (EGTS) Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the biggest market in 2024. Meanwhile, the growth pace is anticipated to be the swiftest in the Asia-Pacific region throughout the forecasted period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Electric Green Taxiing System (EGTS) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Online Taxi Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-taxi-services-global-market-report

Electric Utility Vehicle Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-utility-vehicle-global-market-report

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.