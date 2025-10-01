TrackIt Achieves AWS Generative AI Competency

Achieving this competency reflects our team’s ability to apply advanced AI models and services in ways that strengthen workflows and open new opportunities for MEGS organizations.” — Brad Winett

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrackIt , an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This recognition affirms TrackIt’s expertise in designing and deploying generative AI solutions on AWS that address real-world challenges for Media, Entertainment, Gaming, and Sports (MEGS) organizations.Generative AI has become a central driver of innovation across industries, enabling new methods of content creation, audience engagement, and operational efficiency. The AWS Generative AI Competency highlights TrackIt’s ability to move beyond experimentation, delivering secure, scalable, and production-ready applications that create measurable value for customers.“Generative AI is reshaping the technological landscape across our core industries,” said Brad Winett, President of TrackIt. “Achieving this competency reflects our team’s ability to apply advanced AI models and services in ways that strengthen workflows and open new opportunities for MEGS organizations.”With this designation, TrackIt extends its proven record of AWS expertise into artificial intelligence, reinforcing its role as a strategic partner for companies seeking to responsibly adopt and operationalize AI at scale.About TrackItTrackIt is an international AWS cloud consulting, systems integration, and software development firm headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA.We have built our reputation on helping media companies architect and implement cost-effective, reliable, and scalable Media & Entertainment workflows in the cloud. These include streaming and on-demand video solutions, media asset management, and archiving, incorporating the latest AI technology to build bespoke media solutions tailored to customer requirements.Cloud-native software development is at the foundation of what we do. We specialize in Application Modernization, Containerization, Infrastructure as Code and event-driven serverless architectures by leveraging the latest AWS services. Along with our Managed Services offerings which provide 24/7 cloud infrastructure maintenance and support, we are able to provide complete solutions for the media industry.

