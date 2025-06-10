TrackIt Joins the Elite: Achieves AWS Security Competency

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrackIt, an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, is proud to announce its achievement of the highly sought-after AWS Security Competency. This recognition highlights TrackIt’s deep expertise in securing cloud environments for the media and entertainment industry, reinforcing its ability to deliver dependable security solutions that protect critical digital assets and workflows in the cloud.Ludovic Francois, CEO of TrackIt, shared, “Achieving the AWS Security Competency is a huge milestone for TrackIt. It’s not something that’s easy to achieve, and it showcases our ability to deliver security solutions specifically tailored for our media clients. Security is a top priority in the motion picture and broadcast industries, and through our involvement in groups like the MovieLabs Industry Forum, we’re actively helping shape future security standards. With our deep understanding of the challenges media companies face, combined with our AWS security expertise, we’re in a unique position to offer solutions that truly set us apart from most other partners.”The AWS Security Competency designation strengthens TrackIt’s ability to deliver powerful security offerings, including AWS WAF as a Service, AWS WAF Assessment, AWS Shield Advanced onboarding, Penetration Testing, and a comprehensive Security Dashboard. These solutions enable businesses to proactively secure their cloud environments, defend against web exploits, and gain complete visibility into their security posture, helping them stay secure and compliant in a rapidly changing digital landscape.As the media and entertainment industry faces increasingly sophisticated security challenges, TrackIt’s new AWS Security Competency solidifies its role as a trusted partner in the space. With a strong commitment to helping businesses stay ahead of emerging threats, TrackIt provides the expertise and solutions needed to secure digital assets, workflows, and cloud infrastructures. In a world where security is paramount, TrackIt is here to guide organizations through every step of their cloud security journey, ensuring they remain safe, compliant, and ready for the future.To learn more about TrackIt’s cloud security practices, visit TrackIt’s Cloud Security PracticesAbout TrackItTrackIt is an international AWS cloud consulting, systems integration, and software development firm headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA.We have built our reputation on helping media companies architect and implement cost-effective, reliable, and scalable Media & Entertainment workflows in the cloud. These include streaming and on-demand video solutions, media asset management, and archiving, incorporating the latest AI technology to build bespoke media solutions tailored to customer requirements.Cloud-native software development is at the foundation of what we do. We specialize in Application Modernization, Containerization, Infrastructure as Code and event-driven serverless architectures by leveraging the latest AWS services. Along with our Managed Services offerings which provide 24/7 cloud infrastructure maintenance and support, we are able to provide complete solutions for the media industry.

