TrackIt Earns AWS DevOps Competency to Drive Faster Cloud Innovation

Our customers come to us because they need to move quickly without sacrificing stability. This competency shows that AWS recognizes the way our team brings speed and discipline together.” — Brad Winett

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrackIt, an AWS Advanced Tier Partner known for helping Media, Entertainment, Gaming, and Sports companies modernize in the cloud, has earned the AWS DevOps Competency. The recognition highlights TrackIt’s track record of building systems that let customers release updates faster, stay online with confidence, and keep costs under control.With this achievement, TrackIt reinforces its ability to help companies accelerate software delivery, strengthen security, and cut costs while improving reliability and scale. Customers benefit from faster release cycles, greater resilience, and more efficient operations.“DevOps is where ideas become reality,” said Brad Winett, President of TrackIt. “Our customers come to us because they need to move quickly without sacrificing stability. This competency shows that AWS recognizes the way our team brings speed and discipline together. I’m proud of what our engineers have built and grateful for the trust our customers continue to place in us.”The DevOps Competency builds on TrackIt’s growing list of AWS achievements and highlights its role as a trusted partner for organizations modernizing infrastructure and operations.TrackIt is now setting its sights on AWS Premier Partner status, the top tier in the AWS Partner Network, to expand its leadership in helping MEGS companies transform on the cloud.About TrackItTrackIt is an international AWS cloud consulting, systems integration, and software development firm headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA.We have built our reputation on helping media companies architect and implement cost-effective, reliable, and scalable Media & Entertainment workflows in the cloud. These include streaming and on-demand video solutions, media asset management, and archiving, incorporating the latest AI technology to build bespoke media solutions tailored to customer requirements.Cloud-native software development is at the foundation of what we do. We specialize in Application Modernization, Containerization, Infrastructure as Code and event-driven serverless architectures by leveraging the latest AWS services. Along with our Managed Services offerings which provide 24/7 cloud infrastructure maintenance and support, we are able to provide complete solutions for the media industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.