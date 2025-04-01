Genuine Optics to Show Co-Packaged Optics Solution at OFC

CPO brings optical interconnects right to the chip

New architecture shifts the fiber optic connections right to the board

Co-packaged optics is becoming an urgent need as switch and GPU bandwidths increase exponentially.” — Madhav Bhatta, CEO

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genuine Optics , a leader in full-portfolio optical transceivers, will be showing a Co-packaged Optics (CPO) solution at OFC. The solution, composed of laser sources in External Laser Small Form Factor Package (ELSFP) modules and associated OIF Compliant 3.2Tb/s Optical Engines, provide a complete solution for switch and GPU boards where high bandwidth interconnects are enabled by optical transmission. There is one ELSFP 8-channel laser providing laser power for each Optical Engine.CPO offers a new architecture for system implementation reducing power consumption, transmission latency, and physical size of the optical interconnects for switches and GPUs. The external source lasers allow easy replacement of the laser in case of failure while the robust silicon photonics 100G/lane transceivers are combined into 16 each of 3.2Tb/s optical engines for a total bandwidth of 51.2Tb/s per switch, which corresponds to the bandwidth of common switch devices such as the Tomahawk 5. The modules can be upgraded with Genuine’s 200g/lane and eventually 400G/ln technology to maintain functionality through several generations of switch bandwidths.“We continue to develop innovative solutions to the industry’s problems,” said Madhav Bhatta, CEO of Genuine Optics. “Co-packaged optics is becoming an urgent need as switch and GPU bandwidths increase exponentially.”Find out more about Genuine’s CPO solution at OFC 2025, booth 1842.About Genuine OpticsHeadquartered in San Jose, CA, and incorporated in the state of California, Genuine Optics designs and manufactures high-performance DSP, LRO, and LPO optical transceivers for AI networking and data centers up to 1.6Tb/s. With manufacturing facilities in Thailand, Malaysia, and China, the company delivers innovative, sustainable optical technologies that power global data infrastructure and redefine connectivity for the future.

