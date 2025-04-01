Submit Release
Genuine Optics to Demonstrate Industry-First Quantum Dot Laser Technology for 1.6T Optical Transceivers at OFC 2025

New Laser Technology Offers Significant Advantages

Our Quantum Dot laser demonstration shows their potential to revolutionize high-speed optical connectivity—enabling more efficient datacenter scaling and powering the AI-driven networks of tomorrow.”
— Madhav Bhatta, CEO
SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global optical transceiver leader Genuine Optics today announced, it is showing current results of validation testing for Quantum Dot (QD) lasers in its 1.6T modules. Compared to traditional DFB MQW lasers, QD lasers offer many advantages including higher temperature operation, high tolerance to optical feedback, and improved reliability. Higher temperature operation will be important in Data Center and AI factory applications, as well as in extended operating temperature environments such as aerospace. Higher tolerance to reflections allows modules to be constructed without optical isolators, improving performance and reducing cost.

At Genuine Optics, we’re committed to pioneering next-generation photonics innovations,” said Madhav Bhatta, CEO of Genuine Optics. “Our Quantum Dot laser demonstration underscores their potential to revolutionize high-speed optical connectivity—enabling more efficient datacenter scaling and powering the AI-driven networks of tomorrow.”

Visit us at OFC Booth #1842 to learn more and see QD laser technology in action!

About Genuine Optics
Headquartered in San Jose, CA, and incorporated in the state of California, Genuine Optics designs and manufactures high-performance DSP, LRO, and LPO optical transceivers for AI networking and data centers up to 1.6Tb/s. With manufacturing facilities in Thailand, Malaysia, and China, the company delivers innovative, sustainable optical technologies that power global data infrastructure and redefine connectivity for the future.

David Huff
Genuine Optics
